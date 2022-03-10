CADILLAC — Prom is a rite of passage for teens of every generation, and those who didn’t get the Molly Ringwald moment they’d always hoped for can finally have a do-over. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the OASIS Second Chance Prom is returning on March 12 with a nostalgia filled event to raise money for victims of domestic violence.
“We’re having punch and pizza and dancing, a disco ball, just simply a fun night,” said Community Impact Director Cyndy Vogt. “But also the very serious part, that the funds that we raise there help support those who are impacted with domestic violence and sexual assault, so it’s a good way to support a good organization.”
Tickets are available up to the evening of the prom for $40 per single and $70 per couple. The event will be hosted at The Wex from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Vogt said any and all community members are welcome. A monetary goal has not been set, but the OASIS staff is hoping to sell at least 150 tickets.
Women turn to OASIS every day looking to escape a sometimes dangerous circumstance and have a new start, or do-over, in life, which is what Vogt said inspired the idea of throwing a prom for fundraising.
“We work on a whole premises of called empowerment, so meaning that we are there to support people and walk alongside them during their journey, whatever that journey might be,” she said. “So we’re giving them that chance to potentially do over components of their life or make other choices.”
Vogt said she’s expecting a rather large turnout, with community members eager to commiserate with one another and support one of their local organizations. When people physically show up for the Second Chance Prom, it’s representative of their standing up against domestic violence.
“I think that’s really important, because it visibly shows all of the people that believe that violence is not the answer, that there is support for those who are in a domestic violence situation or a sexual assault situation,” she said. “And so there’s that sense of community around a sense of purpose to show that we care about people.”
Prom night itself is something to look forward to, but what Vogt enjoys most is the details leading up to the event like planning, decorating and picking out a dress. Other staff members took part in the prom dress search as well, and many found their items at the Second Chance Resale Store.
“We had a group of people, and they tried on dresses. It was just like when you were a kid, so there’s that sense of nostalgia for it, and getting ready is half the fun,” Vogt said. “It’s kind of like prepping for vacation or something like that, but I think the biggest thing is just that all of us are going to be all together.”
After a lot of back and forth on the topic, the prom planning team decided not to go with a theme and give attendees the chance to dress up with their own unique style. Some prom goers from previous years dressed up to match the decade of their original prom.
“The last time we had it, we had a number of people that kind of graduated in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and they came in full costume just as if it was their 1950s prom,” Vogt said. “So that was pretty cool. A lot of ‘80s and ‘90s big hair going on.”
One tradition being upheld is the crowning of a prom queen and king. Wexford Jewelers is this year’s event sponsor, and they’ll be providing the crowns and scepter for the winners.
More information on the Second Chance Prom and a link to purchase tickets can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
