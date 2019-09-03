CADILLAC — Department of Natural Resources biologists announced Friday that they’d confirmed a second cougar sighting this summer.
It’s the 40th report of a mountain lion in Michigan since 2008. Department biologists say they don’t believe cougars are reproducing in Michigan and the 40 sightings may represent multiple sightings of individual animals.
“This latest cougar confirmation came from a trail camera set up on public land in Delta County,‘ said Cody Norton, a large-carnivore specialist with the DNR’s bear and wolf program, according to a news release.
The camera took the picture at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 17; the previously confirmed sighting this summer happened during daylight hours on July 7 in Gogebic County.
The two locations are about 170 miles apart.
Not all cougar confirmations come with photographic evidence; some have come from scat or poached carcasses.
And not all reports of cougar sightings turn out to be true. After the Gogebic County cougar confirmation, Cadillac-based DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson told the Cadillac News that identifying a cougar from a photograph requires skill and knowledge.
“House cats produce an astounding number of cougar photos that get submitted to me,‘ Richardson said. He added that many online search results that purport to identify mountain lions are instead showing misinformation.
All but one of the 40 confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan since 2008 have been in the Upper Peninsula; the one Lower Peninsula sighting happened in Bath Township near Lansing in 2017.
Cougars were once native to Michigan but are now considered endangered in Michigan and are protected by law. The animals, which are also called pumas, panthers and mountain lions, were once found in every eastern state, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. But the big cats have been eliminated from about two-thirds of their historic range, according to a news release.
Department biologists hypothesize that cougars found in Michigan come from populations out West and are looking to establish their own territories.
