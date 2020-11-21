Second COVID death in Lake County

CADILLAC — Lake County has lost a second person to COVID-19.
District Health Department No. 10 announced the death on Friday.
“We are saddened to learn of this death and wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,‘ said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 Health Officer. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.‘
The woman who died is in her 80s.
The health department also confirmed details of the COVID-19 death on Thursday in Wexford County; it was a male in his 80s. The death was not linked to any outbreak or residential care facility.
It's likely there will be more deaths announced in the coming days; the state website showed a new death in Missaukee County, though the local health department did not yet have details.
Wexford County had 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday and one probable case. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 432 in Wexford County.
Missaukee County had eight new cases, reaching 210 total cases.
Lake County had four, reaching 156.
In Osceola County, there were 10 new cases, reaching 357.
A Cadillac News analysis of testing data provided by the state of Michigan suggests the positivity rate in the four counties is 12.8 percent for the week ending Nov. 21. As of Wednesday, 181 out of 1,421 tests conducted for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties were positive, with the percentage fairly consistent across the four counties.
Statewide numbers reached 295,177 on Friday; it's likely that the number will reach 300,000 by Monday, as the new daily records have been regularly set in the past few weeks. Friday saw an increase of 9,779 new cases since Thursday. Deaths increased by 53, reaching 8,377 total in the state; 17 have been in the Cadillac News coverage area.
As statewide cases have been continued their exponential surge, people have returned once again to "panic buying."
On Friday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Meijer and other retailers urged people to shop normally.
“Michigan has an ample supply of food products and other items. But, when shoppers panic buy products like toilet paper, paper towel and other items, it creates a ripple effect within the supply chain,‘ said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “Buying what your household will use for the week keeps the supply chain moving, ensures everyone has access to what they need and allows the stores to replenish shelves for your next shopping trip.‘
