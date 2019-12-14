Second LeRoy teenager charged for part in death of fellow teen

REED CITY — A second 17-year-old LeRoy teen was arraigned Friday for his connection to a drunken-driving crash believed to be the cause of death of another teenager.
Brock Gordon Nelson was charged in 77th District Court with accessory after the fact to a felony and felony obstruction of justice for his in connection with the death of Timothy Rizor,17, of Tustin on Nov. 23 in Sherman Township. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced Nelson's arraignment via press release Friday. The sheriff's office also said Nelson had posted his $10,000 cash or surety bond.
No other information was available.
Creed Samuel Watson was arraigned in 77th District Court last month on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing death and lying to a police officer for his connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Sherman Township. If convicted, Watson faces up to 15 years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000 for the two felony offenses related to Rizor's death.
The charges in question are only accusations. Both Nelson and Watson are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court.
In a November press release issued by the sheriff’s office, it said deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Mackinaw Trail near 160th Avenue in Sherman Township at 2:05 a.m. Saturday. Police said the person who reported the incident stated no one was around the vehicle.
Once on the scene, deputies found a tan 2004 Toyota Camry had gone off the road and overturned. Police said deputies also found Watson and his parents removing items from the vehicle.
Police said at 3:17 a.m. Saturday deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to a home on 20 Mile Road near 160th Avenue for a report of a teen having medical problems. That teen was Rizor. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Rizor died before arriving at the hospital, according to police.
The ongoing investigation revealed the two incidents were connected and Watson was arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail on the above charges. Alcohol, speed, and not using seatbelts are believed to be factors, according to police.
In statements made previously by Osceola County Sheriff Ed William via a press release, he said besides Watson and Rizor the other occupant in the vehicle was Nelson. He said all three teens are members of the senior class at Pine River High School. The investigation is ongoing and additional details about the crash will be released as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.