CADILLAC – Nearly five months after tenants began moving in, the first Cadillac Lofts building is nearly full.
The second building will begin "vertical construction" in 2022, with site work starting this summer.
Michigan Community Capital, the project's developer, provided an update on the Lofts this week. The update came as the Michigan Strategic Fund moved to formalize a funding mechanism that was used to pay for public infrastructure improvements around the Lofts.
As of this week, 98% of the residential units in the first Cadillac Lofts building are occupied, according to Abbey Neerken, director of marketing and real estate programming for Michigan Community Capital.
The ground floor of the Cadillac Lofts building is for commercial tenants.
That's less full, but Neerken expects to make an announcement soon.
Jimmy Johns is already open, and leases are being negotiated for two more tenants that would use space on the first floor.
"We should have an update later this winter," Neerken said. "We are still seeking tenants to fill approximately 2,000 square feet. This could be one or two tenants depending on the use. (Interested commercial tenants can contact Daniella Bell at daniella.bell@cbgreatlakes.com)."
Hailey Soderman, who moved into the Cadillac Lofts right after Labor Day, was the second person to move in.
Soderman, 20, an administrative assistant for the Chamber of Commerce, said she'd originally been planning to buy a house. But the difficulty in doing so, paired with her desire to live downtown where she can walk to work, to restaurants and to shops, led to her decision to move into the Lofts.
"The rent here is actually pretty manageable considering it's a brand new building," Soderman said.
Soderman said she likes how modern the building is, but COVID-19 has meant the experience of living downtown hasn't been what you'd expect in non-pandemic times. Restaurants haven't been open to dine-in customers; Soderman orders from Jimmy Johns a fair amount.
But she's made friends.
"I've made quite a few close friends just in a few months since living here," Soderman said.
COVID-19 also meant that not everybody moved in at once. Soderman estimated that much of the building has moved in over the past month.
"I was the only person on the floor I live on for almost two months," Soderman said, explaining that her understanding is that some of the people who had expressed interest in the building had to find someplace else to live when COVID delayed the building's opening.
On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Michigan Strategic Fund Board met to approve an amendment to the Cadillac Lofts financing plan.
Funding for the Lofts project has come from a variety of sources, including a bank loan obtained by Michigan Community Capital and state dollars. Local dollars are coming from a tax capture mechanism.
The state will cover $622,273 of the project through tax capture and the city will be responsible for $913,067, also through tax capture.
In the original plan, the state agreed to cover $346,465 and the city agreed to cover $493,890, with the remaining costs of the project expected to be covered by a Community Development Block Grant award.
As a result of the city’s population no longer being considered at least 51% low/moderate income, however, the project no longer qualified for the Block Grant award. The amendment approved Tuesday effectively covers all project costs through tax capture.
Tuesday's move was a formalization, at the state level, of a plan already approved by the city after it was discovered that the city couldn't get a Block Grant.
In order to capture taxes on the property to pay for the project costs, the city approved a brownfield plan in 2019. Through the brownfield plan, taxes collected on the property above its original taxable rate (before the Lofts was built) are used solely to pay for project costs over the next 21 years.
"It's money that otherwise, neither one of us would have had access to," City Manager Marcus Peccia explained.
There are 59.2122 non-homestead mills available for capture on the property, with state mills from school operating and SET millages equaling 24 mills (40.53%) and local millage equaling 35.2122 mills (59.47%).
The amendment approved Tuesday also extended the project completion due date to April 30 “to ensure that there is ample time for project completion and issuance of certificates of occupancy.‘
According to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation memo briefing on the project, completion of the commercial space has been impacted by construction delays, and as a result, certificates of occupancy have not been issued. The residential space has already received certificates of occupancy.
In an interview with the Cadillac News, MEDC Senior Vice President Michele Wildman said infrastructure and attainable housing are priorities for the state, which is why the Cadillac Lofts funding plan was given the green light in the first place and why they continue to support the project.
Since the city will be reimbursed for public infrastructure costs via tax capture over the next 21 years, to get the cash upfront, the Cadillac Lofts infrastructure costs (such as public parking and public sidewalks around the building) were bundled into the city's regular bonds.
