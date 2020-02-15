CADILLAC — Amid chronic illness in the Cadillac area and state, school districts across the area held the second student count day Wednesday.
Although the February figure is less impactful — accounting for only 10% of a district's state funding compared to 90% in October — the number itself is important because it provides a benchmark for schools seeing either a decline or increase in enrollment.
Each student represents a dollar figure, and for most of the districts, that figure is $8,111 for the 2019-20 school year.
Count Day results around northern Michigan have largely been mixed for the last four years. Benzie Central Schools dropped 55 students from last February, but Buckley Community Schools jumped from 405 students to 430 this year. Those 25 extra students could equal nearly $203,000 in additional state aid for a district that draws from a small taxpayer base.
Buckley Superintendent Jessica Harrand said the 430 number was down a couple from the fall but up significantly from February 2019. While the area and surrounding districts have been hit harder with illness and forced to close, Harrand said that hasn't been the case for her district.
"We have been hit with some illness, but have not had to close. If (students) are not here on count day it is more labor-intensive but as long as they return in 10 days it is fine. We are happy with the number."
Numbers were also down in Reed City from the October 2019 count, Reed City Interim Superintendent Dean McGuire said. The district is currently sitting at an unofficial count of 1,433 students and is down three students since the fall.
But, McGuire said he is not discouraged by the drop in numbers as the school is still on track for what they anticipated for the year.
"For what we were predicting and projecting, we are happy with where we are," he said.
Similarly, Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said his district's student count was down four students from the fall. That number, 949, however, was not a big surprise. Traditionally, Morrow said the district has budgeted for a loss of 10 students or staying even to the previous year and the count on Wednesday follows that trend.
"We are down four kids, which is almost a break even for us. We are not going to make any changes currently," Morrow said.
McBain Rural Agricultural School saw an increase from last February's student count.
Wednesday's count was "1,048, up 33 from last February," said Superintendent Steve Prissel.
On Friday, Marion Superintendent Chris Arrington was feeling the love as Wednesday's count had his district's enrollment at 410. That was 14 more students than the district budgeted for.
While that would be welcomed news to be up 14 students in any district, for Marion to be up double-digits it is "awesome for the district," according to Arrington.
"In larger districts, this would be decent news, but given we are so small and enrollment has been trending down over quite a few years, this increase is awesome for our district," he said. "Sure, finances benefit with greater enrollment, but for us, this increase is about much more than money."
He said the increase validates Marion's staff's hard work in terms of putting a product on the table parents want their children to be a part of. He also said it is encouraging people are aware of the good things going on in the district, and the district is ready to welcome them back to Marion.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said his district's count Wednesday was 1,059 which was up seven from the fall count of 1,052. He said both Wednesday's and last fall's student count numbers are unaudited and the "final audit" will be done in the spring by the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District.
In general, the count numbers are always higher than the district's full-time enrolled, which is the number used for state funding. He also said the numbers are different because some of the district's students receive partial services from the ISD and/or other entities. Regardless, Lukshaitis said the district is happy with the increase number when compared to last fall.
"Pine River is happy to see such strong numbers in the spring as the second count day numbers tend to reflect less headcount than in the fall," he said. "Since we are up by seven (unofficially), we'd like to feel like this demonstrates community confidence in our school system."
Evart Schools, however, are feeling like a revolving door this count day, Superintendent Shirley Howard said.
"We are very transient here," she said. "We have had students come and go all year. But to be down only six students, I think is good for us. To me, we are stable with all the students we have come and go."
Since October of 2019, the Evart school numbers have gone from 885 students to 879 students.
The recent release of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposed budget for 2020-21 — that includes a 4.9 percent increase in school aid to $15.9 billion — comes with $290 million more to that base per-pupil figure, bumping it up to $8,336. Lowest-funded districts, which includes Buckley and a majority of northern Michigan schools, would see a $225 increase while the highest-funded would get an extra $150 per student.
Harrand said she is "cautiously optimistic" about Whitmer's proposal, but she remembers hearing similar numbers last year and then was "unexpectedly surprised" when the governor used her line-item veto power to temporarily take away funding from rural districts. She said that had a "significant impact" on Buckley even though the money was eventually restored.
"When you're trying to determine a budget and set out what you're going to do for the year, it's really hard when you have that piece taken away and we have to go on with our day-to-day operations and hope that maybe it will be restored," Harrand said. "It seems strange that funding is different based on where you live. I'm supportive of any legislation that would close that gap."
Several northern Michigan superintendents, including Kingsley's Keith Smith and Forest Area's Josh Rothwell, met with legislators in Lansing on Wednesday to discuss the proposal and voice their concerns, including pushing for a 2x formula for per-pupil funding instead of Whitmer's proposed 1.5x. Local lawmaker Sen. Wayne Schmidt, who is also the chairman of the K-12 and Michigan Department of Education Appropriations subcommittee, was on hand to hear from the state's top administrators, and Rothwell said it sounded as if the senate would propose 2x.
"I honestly felt like they listened a little bit more," Rothwell said. "We've been down in years past when it's almost been a superficial meeting. I appreciate their time, but also that they really take in what we're saying. I felt they heard what we were asking for here in northern Michigan."
Whitmer's proposal also focuses on a continued push for weighted funding, which means schools with districts who have students that cost more to educate would receive more funding. The budget calls for $60 million more each for special education and at-risk students and $5 million more for English language learners.
The School Finance Resource Collaborative, which conducted a study in 2018 seeking to find the true cost of educating a child, hailed Whitmer's progress toward a weighted formula.
SFRC Project Director Robert McCann said it is a "fairer school funding approach that helps all students succeed, regardless of their circumstances."
Others aren't so sure a weighted formula is the way to go.
Smith called Whitmer's proposal "one of the more interesting budgets we've seen in quite some time," and said the impact on northern Michigan schools remains to be seen. He's concerned the weighted formula along with the 1.5x will "go back and create some of the inequities that we've spent so long getting away from."
"You've got to love the SFRC study, and it's nice that people are acknowledging some kids cost more to educate than others. Unfortunately, the devil's in the details," Smith said. "The potential negative is this takes us backwards, from a northern Michigan standpoint, to creating inequity with the downstate schools. Kids in northern Michigan do cost just as much to educate as kids down south."
Rothwell said Forest Area, which has a student population with high special education needs and one that relies heavily on free and reduced lunches, could benefit from the weighted formula, but he called it a "double-edged sword."
"A lot of that money needs to go where it's needed most," Rothwell said, "but I don't want folks micromanaging how we're spending a lot of that budget. It would be nice just to give us the money, and then we can put it where we need it."
The Senate and the House of Representatives are expected to present their budget proposals in the coming weeks and months.
