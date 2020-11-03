Second trial adjourned in 28th Circuit Court

CADILLAC — A trial scheduled for later this week in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court was adjourned after a health department recommendation.
It was announced Monday the two-day trial of The People vs. Jonathon Avery was adjourned per a recommendation from District Health Department No. 10, according to 28th Circuit Court Administrator Flora Grundy. The health department reached out to 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman, and Grundy said he decided to postpone it per the health department's recommendation.
The two-day trial was not rescheduled as of Monday. It was the second trial adjournment in the court in as many weeks. Last week, Grundy said the court adjourned the trial of The People vs. Kyle Nyberg due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
Grundy said the adjournment of the trial was the court erring on the side of caution. A new start date for the three-day trial is Dec. 15.
On Oct. 5, Fagerman signed and released the court system’s parameters for conducting in-person jury proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic through various administrative orders. On Oct. 13, jury selection for the first trial occurred in Wexford County since this past spring.
For jury trials to resume, processes for the courts within the two counties needed to be approved by the state. To hold a trial, the courts will be working with the health department to determine if it will create an excessive public health risk, which will be determined by several metrics.
They include the seven day average of percent positive test results for the county of 10% or less and the seven-day average number of cases per day/per million in the county of 70 per million or less. Other factors include the percentage of cases associated with localized outbreaks, the number of deaths in the county, the proportion of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, COVID-19 hospitalization rates, and if there are known cases associated within the court facility within the past 14 days.
A jury trial also must not commence if a determination is made that having a trial would create an “excessive public health risk." Remote participation must be used as much as possible for all other court proceedings within the courthouse on the days a jury trial is held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.