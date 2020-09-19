REED CITY — Security and disc golf are expected to be discussed Reed CIty Council meeting.
Looking to add to the security surveillance around the city and put an end to the recent vandalizing under the Reed City covered bridge, Reed City Police Chief Chris Lockhart will be presenting pricing for four new internet-based cameras.
The city currently has five cameras throughout the city; one at the corner of Upton Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, one behind the business district on Upton, one at the intersection of Todd and Morse Street, one at the north section of Westerburg Park and one at Reed City High School.
The new cameras would be located at the intersection of Upton and Higbee Avenue, on the covered bridge, at the intersection of Church and Chestnut and on the west side of the fire department, , according to the chief's report.
According to a quote that Lockhart received from Brooks Security, cameras, network access and other accessories will cost $11,010. The estimate does not include getting power to the sites.
In his report to the city, Lockhart says that there is not enough money in the police department's budget for this project or any future repairs that may arise.
Along with the security camera, the council will also be receiving an update on the Reed City Storywalk that is now planned to go in Westerburg Park and the disc golf course that is set to be placed in Rambadt Park.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 via GoToMeeting. Information on how to join the meeting via a computer or by phone is available on the city's website at reedcity.org.
