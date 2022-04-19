CADILLAC — Before entering the Wexford County Courthouse or its Lake Street annex, people are required to pass through a security checkpoint.
This includes passing through a metal detector and then, if needed, a check by security personnel with a wand. Afterward, a person can travel freely throughout the buildings to conduct whatever business they need to do.
VSS Security Services is the company the county has contracted with to perform these duties. VSS is based in Arizona but serves California, Indiana, Michigan and Nevada. At the end of the month, however, it will cease to provide security services in Michigan. This includes Wexford County.
Wexford County Human Resources Director and co-interim Administrator Jami Bigger said the county was alerted on April 6 that the company wasn’t going to offer its services in Michigan anymore, effective at the end of April. That means, at the end of the day on April 29, Wexford County will need to have an alternative in place to start the next business week.
Bigger said the county found out from one of its security guards and when they reached out to the company they found out notification was coming via a certified letter Bigger said Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor last week.
Bigger said the county couldn’t go without having security at either courthouse or the annex, so something has to be figured out. So with that in mind, Bigger said last week, the county board’s executive committee discussed the issue. She also said it was agreed to by the committee to recommend the county create positions for the courthouse and Lake Street security personnel.
The full county board is scheduled to discuss this at their upcoming meeting on Wednesday.
“We couldn’t just go without security. Regardless of whether or not the commissioners decide to move forward with something,” she said. “We have to have something in place by the end of the month.”
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said his agency has one deputy assigned to the courthouse for court security from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. When not performing those duties, the deputy often assists with the security checkpoint.
While the deputy does help, Taylor also said he doesn’t have any extra personnel that could be assigned to take over those duties full-time. He also said he would help in any way he could.
“The commissioners are working diligently to solve this problem. I will do anything I can to be part of the solution,” Taylor said.
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor said with the termination of service effective on April 30, the county had little time to react.
According to the agenda packet for Wednesday’s meeting, the executive committee is forwarding a recommendation to the full board to approve a position description of part-time security officers with a pay wage of $14/hour, that will be under the supervision of the Administrator’s office, with a posting date to start after the board meeting and run for five days.
Gary Taylor said the idea, even though the recommendation includes posting the position, is to hire the three security personnel that are currently working through VSS.
“We need security and had less than a month to find people. This is the best route to take,” Gary Taylor said.
He also said the budget would fall under the administrator’s budget, and he is assuming that if the full board decides to go this route, it will be for multiple years. If, however, the board decides this option isn’t the way to go, Gary Taylor said they would probably have to lean on the sheriff’s office for help while a request for proposal is formulated and posted to find another company.
What may sweeten this option is the fact that it will be less than what the county is currently paying for the service.
Bigger said the current budget for security is $70,000 while this new budget would be $67,000. While the savings is small it is still savings over what currently is done, Bigger said. She also said there will not be a cost for benefits since the positions are part-time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.