See ‘A Christmas Carol’ told through dance

MCBAIN — Many people are familiar with Charles Dickens’ classic story, “A Christmas Carol,” but the performers of Northern Lights Dance Academy are bringing their own version to the stage this December.
The show has been choreographed and produced by The Northern Lights Irish Dancers and The Cadillac Classical Arts Company, both of which are housed within the Northern Lights studio. Performances will run Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Ticket cost is $10 per person for ages 12 and up, or $5 per person for ages 2-12. Those interested in purchasing tickets at a group discount rate can contact Northern Lights directly for pricing. All tickets will be available at the door.
Northern Lights Director Elizabeth Dewey said this is the academy’s fifth annual running of “A Christmas Carol,” but they’re shaking things up this year in a few ways. Previous shows have been held in the city of Cadillac, but they’ll now be moving over to the Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, located at McBain High School.
A McBain school district staff members will be joining the “A Christmas Carol” cast, but Dewey said their identity won’t be revealed until opening night. Joining the mystery staff member as guest artists are two former professional ballet dancers, in addition to the academy’s 20 regular performers.
“There’s always something new. It’s going to be a fantastic, exciting show,” Dewey said. “We’ve added a lot of new dances, so if someone has come and seen it before, it’s going to be a brand-new show. They won’t be disappointed.”
The Northern Lights crew will tell the story of “A Christmas Carol” through a series of choreographed dances in a combination of Irish, ballet and contemporary styles, accompanied by live narration. Historically, Northern Lights has been known for its Irish dance classes, but through the recent incorporation of The Cadillac Classical Arts Company, the studio has added classical ballet to its repertoire, and therefore to its yearly shows.
Although “A Christmas Carol” is already known for teaching the moral lesson that money can’t buy happiness, Dewey said the Northern Lights version pulls focus to a different message each year.
“We always change it up,” she said. “Some years we focus on different parts of the story versus others.”
Regardless of the message, it usually comes back around to highlight the birth of Christ as the true meaning of Christmas. This year’s performance will also be the first to include Jacob Marley, a character who had been excluded from previous performances.
Dewey said the Northern Lights family is eager to finally branch into the McBain area and entertain new faces, especially considering that many of their dancers are from the area. She said the event is family friendly and fun for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.