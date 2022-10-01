CADILLAC — Fall isn’t only about color-changing leaves and pumpkin patch visits, it’s also a time for eating sweet treats — and The Sweet Shop has Cadillac covered with its caramel apples.
Customers can grab a Sweet Shop caramel apple anytime throughout the year, but owner Janeen Russell said fall is best, because that’s when they use honeycrisp apples rather than their off-season granny smiths.
“Fall is a huge busy time for us,” she said. “And honeycrisp make a great caramel apple.”
All The Sweet Shop‘s apples are Michigan grown. Russell said they usually grab a couple of bushels at a time from one of the farmers who comes to the Cadillac Farmers Market.
Specialty apples for fall have been available for purchase over the last few weeks, but Russell said now that the season is in full swing, they‘re selling out quick.
“People will stop me on the street and say, ‘Do you have the apples in yet? Are you making the apples yet?’ Russell said. “So yeah, it’s really fun.”
Russell estimates that The Sweet Shop sells upwards of 10,000 caramel apples each fall. With the ability to ship their treats, she said customers are able to get their apples outside the immediate Cadillac area as well.
Two of the shop‘s most popular flavors so far are apple pie and death by chocolate, but there are many variations of the caramel apple, including sea salt almond, s’mores and classic caramel.
To make a caramel apple, Russell starts by placing a honey crisp on a stick and coating it in warm caramel. After being left in the fridge to cool, Russell can dip the apple in different types of chocolate and covered with various toppings.
Russell can dress up the apple in any way the customer likes, but there are a few staple combinations that are pre-made each day.
Apple pie apples are first covered completely in white chocolate and rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture.
Death by chocolate apples deliver on its name. Russell starts with a coating of milk chocolate, followed by drizzles of dark and white chocolate.
Sea salt almond apples start with a full milk chocolate dip. Russell then rolls the bottom half of the apple in granulated almonds and adds a few shakes of sea salt on top.
Brand new to The Sweet Shop this year are s’mores apples. This variation also starts with a milk chocolate coating, followed by a roll in crushed graham cracker. Russell tops these apples off with a handful of mini marshmallows.
By mid-October, there will be a new selection of treats called costumed apples. Russell said The Sweet Shop makes these apples every year leading up to Halloween. Some apples will be transformed into witches, while others will take the form of a giant eyeball.
Whether someone is looking for the perfect sweet to hand out on Halloween, or they’d simply like a snack with a little flair, Russell said they can get their costumes apples soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.