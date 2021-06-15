MESICK — Good nutrition is part of a healthy lifestyle and recently it was the focus of lessons Mesick students learned during the SEEDS afterschool program.
In part to the Healthy Schools, Healthy Communities program funding from the Michigan Fitness Foundation, SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers taught students at Floyd M. Jewett Elementary School in Mesick about the importance of nutrition.
"Teachers and parents are thrilled that their kids are trying new foods and learning the importance of eating healthy and the kids are having fun,‘ SEEDS Nutrition Education Specialist Sarah Shelp said.
The lessons included fun and healthy recipes that the students tried and in the "Smart Snacking" lesson students learned how to choose foods from the five food groups to create a healthy snack. They created mini bagel wreaths using cream cheese and fresh-cut vegetables while another lesson focused on "eating a rainbow."
"It was a great experience. Many of my students had the opportunity to try new foods that they had never been exposed to and learn about healthy food choices," Mesick first-grade teacher Stephanie MacEachern said. "By providing the recipe to take home, it also deepened their learning by bringing text, measuring and conversations about healthy foods into their family."
In addition to Mesick, SEEDS' Healthy Schools, Healthy Communities have been working in the elementary schools in Marion and Brethren. This year, approximately 200 students will participate in at least six sessions filled with healthy snacks and learn about the very important role food and fitness play in healthy living.
SEEDS and Floyd M. Jewett Elementary School have had a longstanding partnership to support youth in the Mesick community. The school hosts a SEEDS After School site, a free program that serves enrolled students. Programming has always focused on creating opportunities for social and emotional learning, hands-on activities, and connecting academics to nutrition and the out-of-doors.
For more information about SEEDS go to, www.ecoseeds.org.
