Earlier this year, SEEDS EcoCorps partnered with the Huron-Manistee National Forest Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger District to restore natural habitats and ecosystems and also worked on multiple sections of the North Country Trail.
In the national forest, a work priority was preserving and protecting traditional oak savanna landscapes, which are an important habitat for many Michigan wildlife species, including turkeys, white-tailed deer, eastern massasauga rattlesnakes, Karner blue butterflies and more, according to the EcoCorps.
“The SEEDS crew worked diligently to restore and protect openings and oak savannas on the District this past field season,” Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger District Biologist Heather Keough said. “Through their hard work, dedication and passion for conservation, they forwarded efforts to recover the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly and other rare wildlife species.”
In Baldwin, the EcoCorps crew selectively removed wild cherry trees so that they would not compete with the oak savannas. Crew members also worked to not damage the witch hazel and sassafras plants in the area because they are native, help diversify the ecosystem and are not a threat to the oak trees.
The EcoCorps crew also installed fencing barriers in Baldwin and Hesperia to prevent illegal Off-Road Vehicles from leaving the trails and damaging newly restored habitat areas. At Suicide Hill in Brethren, EcoCorps installed tree cages to protect new tree species planted to replace the black locust trees that are in the area. The plantings will help prevent bank erosion on the steep slope which rises above the Manistee River.
“Our crew members gain valuable experience and insight into forest service careers while working with the forest service staff,” SEEDS EcoCorps Director Jennifer Flynn said. “Direct interactions and mentorship do as much or more to inform and inspire the career choices of our members than the skills and experience they earn from the job at hand. Working with professionals in the field is truly invaluable to our members and enhances the quality of their work.”
The work done supports work in collaboration with the Huron-Manistee National Forest, the National Wild Turkey Federation.
During the last year, the EcoCorps also worked on multiple sections of the North Country Trail from the Huron-Manistee National Forest to the Porcupine Mountains in the Upper Peninsula.
EcoCorps partnered with the Spirit of the Woods Chapter of the North Country Trail Association to improve sections of the long-distance hiking trail in the Manistee National Forest. Projects included renovating bridges, installing erosion control features, clearing storm debris, and improving tread.
Near Dickson Township in Manistee County, footbridges were repaired to increase safety for hikers, as well as to encourage visitors to stay on the trail and not disrupt surrounding ecosystems.
In Ontonagon County in the Upper Peninsula, EcoCorps crew members constructed nearly a mile of new North Country Trail corridor as part of a reroute project in the Porcupine Mountains. The reroute is planned to connect to a newly constructed bridge creating a new route south of the Little Iron River in the Porcupine Mountains and Ottawa National Forest.
A main part of the project was benching, which is a form of trail building that removes dirt from the hillside to create a walking path. The goal is to create a pathway that is three feet wide and also very slightly angled downhill to encourage water to run off the trail. This work was completed in collaboration with the Ni-Miikanaake Chapter of the North Country Trail Association and the Ottawa National Forest.
In Baraga County, EcoCorps crew members collaborated with the Peter Wolfe Chapter of the North Country Trail Association to create a reroute of the trail near L’Anse. The crew members learned new skills from the Peter Wolfe chapter members, including how to use a stump puller, while the EcoCorps crew offered their experience of tread work, or making a smoother path for hikers to tread upon, and bench cutting. The newly created route gets North Country Trail hikers off the road and into the wilderness.
EcoCorps is a green collar career exploration program launched by SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers in 2009. The program provides an earn-while-you-learn format to support skill, leadership, and career development. Crew members gain valuable work experience while being of service to local communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.