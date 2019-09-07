CADILLAC — The waters of lake Cadillac are looking pretty green where they lap the shore.
An algal bloom struck the lake, even as the air temperatures have been cooling.
But that’s not uncommon, according to Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, Ph.D., water resources director for Restorative Lake Sciences, which studies and treats lake health. While the lake mostly avoided algal blooms this summer, unlike some other lakes which closed because of blooms, weather conditions may have led to this bloom, she explained.
“All of the factors leading these blooms are not yet understood but they are typically temperature-driven and also runoff-driven,‘ Jermalowicz-Jones wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. “There have been some recent storms and the warmer water temperatures make the perfect recipe for more blooms.‘
Cyanobacteria, which is responsible for blue-green algal blooms, can be toxic. Not all blooms are toxic, but Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon suggested keeping pets away from the water and not doing any activities where you might ingest water with algae in it.
That’s because only a test could say for sure if the algal bloom is toxic, and no tests have been run on this bloom, Solomon said.
Even if the bloom were toxic, there’s not much that would be done.
“Lake Cadillac only does treatment for invasive species,‘ Solomon explained. “There will be no treatment of algal blooms.‘
But additional testing may help lake managers understand what’s causing the blooms on Lake Cadillac.
Jermalowicz-Jones says she has asked the City to conduct stormwater testing in the near future.
Climate change may be playing a role.
“Globally though, these blooms are becoming more abundant and there is scientific evidence that rises in global carbon dioxide may be allowing blue-greens to flourish readily on lakes that may otherwise not experience the blooms,‘ she wrote.
