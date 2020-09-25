CADILLAC — The Cadillac News is planning a spotlight on Gabriel Cole, a farmer from the Tustin area who served in the Union Army during the Civil War and received the Medal of Honor for displaying bravery above and beyond the call of duty during the bitterly contested Battle of Opequon Creek near Winchester, Virginia on Sept. 19, 1864. He served in Company I of the 5th Michigan Cavalry and rode alongside General Custer in the battle where he was wounded and earned his medal.
We received the information about Corporal Cole recently from a retired physician who is also an avid Civil War historian and continues to be actively involved in Civil War reenactments. As far as we know, Cole is the only Medal of Honor recipient whose remains are buried in the coverage area of the newspaper.
We are seeking input from readers who perhaps are living relatives of Corporal Cole or who may have knowledge about the man after he settled up this way following the war.
We know that Corporal Cole was born in Chemung County, New York, on March 22, 1831 and died on January 9, 1907. He is buried in Sherman Township Cemetery alongside his wife Elizabeth, who was born in 1834 and preceded him in death in 1897. (Her gravestone was mistakenly engraved “1834-1837‘ but she actually died in 1897.)
Cole’s well-preserved white gravestone says “Medal of Honor‘ and notes his rank and regiment in addition to his date of birth and death.
He was living in Salem Township, Michigan, when the war started and enlisted in Allegan on Aug. 19, 1862. He was a private when he enlisted but was promoted to full corporal on the day he earned the Medal of Honor.
He was wounded in the leg while capturing the flag of the Confederate 45th Virginia Infantry along with Sgt. Henry Fox, who was also awarded the Medal of Honor by President Lincoln in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 27, 1864.
Cole recounts how he and fellow cavalry member Ed Hastings were riding near General Custer during one of the frontal attacks on the enemy lines that day when Custer yelled, “Boys, give them hell!‘
Cole was wounded during the battle, stabbed in the leg by a bayonet while securing the Confederate flag, but asked to return to action even while he was still healing up. He was still riding with the 5th Michigan Cavalry near the end of the war when he was struck in the left side by a cannonball and terribly wounded during the battle of Sailor’s Creek on April 6, 1865. His horse was killed but Cole survived.
We’ll supply more detail of what occurred in September 1864 when Cole earned the Medal of Honor when we do our spotlight article.
We are hoping to fill in more details about Gabriel Cole’s life after the war. He and Elizabeth moved north to Tustin, likely as a homesteader in the late 1860s or early 1870s. Governor Crepo ceded the northern Lower Peninsula to homesteading following the Civil War and veterans of the war were eligible for 160 acres of farmland.
Gabriel and Elizabeth were married in 1855 and had three children. Their son Francis Cole was born before the war, on Aug. 10, 1858, and died at age 29 on Oct. 22, 1887. He is also buried in Sherman Township Cemetery alongside his parents. He married Alice Dunbar of Allegan in 1882 and she lived until 1905.
Their two daughters were born after the war. Ellen Frederica Cole was born Jan. 17, 1869 and also died young, at age 34 in 1903. She is also buried in Sherman Township. Ellen was married to Charles McCreedy in 1892 but the couple did not have any children.
Cora Elizabeth Cole was born Oct. 20, 1872 and lived to be 78. She passed on July 1, 1951 in Everett, Washington. She married Orin McNeil and moved to Washington, where the couple had two children, a son Orvin, who lived only a year, and daughter Gracie, who married Ted Biggs in 1935 and lived to be 99 years old, dying in 2015.
We are grateful to the Robert Finch Camp No. 14 Sons of the Union Army Veterans group based in Traverse City for allowing us to use the image of Gabriel Cole. Their website also supplies a wealth of information about Cole and other Union Army Medal of Honor recipients from Northern Michigan.
Anyone who may have information to share about Gabriel Cole is asked to contact Mike Dunn at (989) 370-0605 or via email at mjdwriter@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.