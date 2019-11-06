LAKE CITY — Some familiar faces, as well as some new ones, will be on the Lake City City Council after Tuesday’s election.
Brad Seger retained his seat as mayor against challenger Thomas Behrendt by a tally of 93-49. Four candidates were running for three positions on the council including incumbents Lewis Beaver and Kathleen Ostrander and challengers Grant Elmquist and Ellen Selmer. Voters wanted to see some new faces as only Ostrander retained her seat with 116 votes while Selmer was next with 95 followed by Elmquist with 87. Beaver was voted off the council by receiving the lowest number of votes, 72.
Danielle Hoblet ran unopposed for treasurer and retained her seat with 110 votes. All results are unofficial until they are certified by the board of canvassers which should occur sometime on Wednesday.
Of the 620 registered voters in Lake City, a mere 23% (143 voters) cast a ballot.
Seger was successful in winning his fourth two-year term as mayor.
He was first appointed as mayor in February 2013 after then-mayor Les Rackov died suddenly. He was elected by city voters the first time in 2013 after completing Rackov’s original term and ran unopposed in 2015 and 2017.
Seger first served on the council after being appointed in June 2012 to replace Bill Woodward. A short eight months later he was appointed mayor after Rackov’s death.
