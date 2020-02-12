Selma Twp OKs sewer authority change

CADILLAC — Like Clam Lake Township before it, Selma Township has agreed to change the bylaws of the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority.
The change creates more flexibility for who is allowed to serve on the sewer authority board, but falls short of giving control of the board to the rate payers who use the system.
Lake Mitchell Property Owners have been asking for more control of the sewer authority board as the board prepares to ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a $9.5 million loan to rebuild the sewer system. The loan would be paid for using a rate increase. Property owners say the rate increase could hurt their property values and take a million dollars out of the local economy.
Three townships appoint members to the LMSA board; Clam Lake, Selma and Cherry Grove. Cherry Grove Township is expected to consider the bylaw change on Wednesday. All three townships will have to approve the resolution for it to take effect.
