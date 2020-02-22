Semi blocked SB U.S. 131

REED CITY — Southbound U.S. 131 was closed for several hours Friday afternoon after a semi flipped over.
Few details were readily available at press time.
The Michigan Department of Transportation sent out a notice shortly before 3 p.m. Friday saying that the southbound lanes of U.S. 131 were blocked at U.S. 10, near Reed City.
MDOT attributed the lane closure to a crash; witness photos showed a semi-trailer on its side and blocking the highway.
MDOT told the Cadillac News over the phone that the scene had cleared as of 6:18 p.m. Friday and directed the newspaper to contact Osceola County officials for further details, however several phone calls Friday were not returned. Reached by phone after business hours, the Corrections department said there was no news release.
