Semi-truck driver falls asleep at wheel, ends up in ditch

LEROY — After falling asleep at the wheel, a semi-truck driver drove his truck into a ditch on US-131.
At 5:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi-truck hauling a fuel tanker that had been driven into a ditch on northbound US-131 south of 18 Mile Road in LeRoy Township, according to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, identified as Anthony Swikoski, a 37-year-old male from Mancelona, according to the sheriff’s office, had fallen asleep and drove his fully loaded fuel tanker into the ditch.
Once on scene, northbound US-131 was shut down while the vehicle was removed from the ditch.
After Michigan State Police inspected the semi and tanker, it was determined no damage was done to either.
Swikoski was evaluated on scene by Osceola County EMS and released and the sheriff’s office cited him with careless driving.
With the investigation completed, alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to the press release.
Lincoln Township Fire, LeRoy Tustin Fire Department and Michigan State Police also aided the sheriff’s office.
