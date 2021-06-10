MCBAIN — A semitrailer burned on the side of M-66 Wednesday morning after it emptied its load of wood products in McBain, according to Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer.
Yancer said the driver of the semitrailer from County Time Bedding left McBain after emptying its load and was traveling northbound on M-66 when he noticed his air brakes were acting strangely near Falmouth Road. The driver pulled off the road and Yancer said he exited the cab of the semitrailer to check his trailer.
By the time he returned to the cab, Yancer said the driver noticed smoke coming out of the cab in the area of the semitrailer's engine. The driver called 911 and Yancer said when the fire department reached the semitrailer it was fully involved. Yancer said the initial call came into central dispatch at 7:23 a.m.
As a result of the fire, Yancer said M-66 was closed twice between Falmouth and Geers roads. The highway first closed at 7:38 a.m. and reopened at 8:15 a.m. for the fire to be extinguished and then from 8:45 a.m. until around 9 a.m. when the wrecker came to take the semitrailer away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.