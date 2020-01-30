MANISTEE — A semitrailer was involved in a minor crash Wednesday involving a utility pole in the City of Manistee.
At 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, Manistee City Police and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a crash on U.S. 31 near Third Street in Manistee. The crash occurred when the semitrailer left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The crash severed the pole from the base but it did not fall to the ground, according to police.
The driver of the semitrailer reported minor injuries but no one else was injured as a result of the crash, police said. Consumers Energy was called to the scene to fix the broken utility pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Manistee City Police Department.
The city police were assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Manistee Department of Public Works.
