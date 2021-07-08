Semitrailer rollover crash reported Wednesday in Cedar Creek Twp.

CADILLAC — A semitrailer was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash after the driver took evasive action to avoid a head-on collision in Cedar Creek Township Wednesday morning.
At 8 a.m., the motor carrier officer from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was dispatched to North 47 Road near East 14 Road in Cedar Creek Township for the rollover crash. Police said the initial investigation showed a semitrailer was pulling two trailers containing grave and was traveling on North 47 Road when a car passing a truck in the opposite direction was coming toward the semitrailer head-on.
The 59-year-old Manton woman driving the semitrailer took evasive action to avoid a collision and police said she ran off the roadway, which caused her vehicle to overturn. The Manton woman sustained minor injuries and police said she did not require medical treatment.
Police also said the driver of the other vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.
