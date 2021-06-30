Sen. Stabenow meets with Cadillac manufacturers, discusses supply chain problems, worker shortage

CADILLAC — Representatives from 12 manufacturing firms in Cadillac met with Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow Tuesday to discuss supply chain issues, the worker shortage, her "Make It in America" legislation, and a range of other topics.
Stabenow held the closed-door roundtable discussion at Avon Protection Systems on 7th Street. Following the meeting, Stabenow fielded questions from local media and shared some thoughts about the topics she discussed with the manufacturing representatives.
One of the biggest challenges facing the industry at this time is the shortage of raw materials needed to manufacture many items — a problem that has become exacerbated in recent years as a result of COVID-19-related disruptions, international politics and other factors.
In a nutshell, she said her new legislation aims to bring more of these supply chains to U.S. shores to bolster the country's economic resiliency and create more jobs.
Laws have been in place since the 1930s that required the federal government to buy American products whenever it was possible but over the years, Stabenow said more and more wavers have been granted allowing foreign companies to fulfill these contracts. She said foreign companies also have been granted these contracts by creating shell companies based in the U.S.
“This legislation will ensure that when the federal government uses American tax dollars, it goes to American companies,‘ Stabenow said. “I don’t think we have an economy unless someone makes something or builds something. It doesn’t create American jobs to have these materials shipped to us from overseas.‘
Another ongoing challenge faced by businesses in this area and in many other parts of the U.S. is not being able to find workers to fill positions.
Stabenow said this is a complicated issues involving many facets.
“People are juggling all kinds of needs and challenges right now,‘ Stabenow told the Cadillac News.
Parents not being able to come back to work because they lost their child care provider, especially working mothers who held jobs in industries particularly affected by the pandemic, including retail and hospitality; people choosing to go to school to further their education rather than go back to a minimum wage job in the era of COVID; and not having reliable high-speed internet access to work from home are among the factors that people are dealing with right now as they consider whether or not to return to the workforce, Stabenow said.
As for the claim by some employers in the area that the $300 bonus for unemployment benefit recipients is incentivizing people not to work, Stabenow said they’ll know for sure if this had a deleterious effect when it expires in September.
“For some, it might be that $300 (that is compelling them to not seek work),‘ Stabenow said. “On the other hand, it helped people survive."
Stabenow added that many facets of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan address issues that relate not just to roads, waterways and sewer systems, but “personal infrastructure‘ matters such as having affordable child care and convenient access to internet.
Avon Protection Systems Vice President Mike Hamner said Stabenow spoke to issues that are universal for virtually everyone in the manufacturing industry right now.
“Jobs, materials, transportation issues...,‘ Hamner said, “the theme is that we’re all struggling with the same things and they mirror what’s going on in the rest of the country.‘
While the worker shortage was discussed at some length, Hamner said there wasn’t much in Stabenow’s legislation to address it. He added that all they can do at this point is keep putting up “Help wanted‘ signs and hope the workforce will return.
“It’s not very bright but we’re starting to see a little light (when it comes to finding employees),‘ said Hamner, who initially believed that the federal stimulus was responsible to a large degree for people not coming back to work but after hearing some of the factors outlined by Stabenow, he now realizes the issue is a lot more complicated.
Stabenow said she’ll be joining Biden this weekend when he visits Traverse City during the National Cherry Festival. Is it possible that Biden could pay a visit to Cadillac on his way to Traverse City?
"We’ll see what we can do,‘ Stabenow laughed.
