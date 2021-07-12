CADILLAC — Curt VanderWall has been making up for lost time.
As the senator for Michigan’s 35th District, VanderWall has a large district that spans 12 counties, including Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford. With COVID-19 limiting him to virtual interactions in 2020, he is trying to arrange face-to-face meetings whenever and wherever he can. On Friday, that took him from Ludington to Cadillac to Missaukee County and then Kalkaska.
Summer in Michigan is a great time to go out and see the state and VanderWall is seeing a lot of northwest Michigan.
While in Cadillac he made a stop at Harm Reduction Michigan’s Cadillac office, 850 N. Mitchell St. STE B. Harm Reduction Michigan is an organization that provides services and items to people struggling with addiction, including medication-assisted treatment, naloxone, clean syringes and drug test strips, to name a few things. The Cadillac office opened in the early part of 2020.
As the Health Policy and Human Services Committee chair, VanderWall said there are a lot of different issues facing the state when it comes to health care, including syringe access and drug addiction.
“We want to make sure patients have the opportunity to come forward, get some counseling, but also make sure that they are using clean syringes and understanding what their addiction is and how we can fix it,‘ he said. “I can’t learn unless I’m here.‘
VanderWall also said a lot of addiction can stem from mental health issues and mental health is one of his top priorities. As the chair of the health policy committee, he said he wants to make sure there is continued progress to provide better care, which will provide better outcomes for citizens.
When it comes to what he learned from his visit to Cadillac, VanderWall said seeing how funding is allocated and its impact on places like the Harm Reduction Michigan office in Cadillac was surprising.
“What could we do if we allocated the proper funding to make sure that these services can provide more than just a few days a week,‘ he said. “The key is building relationships down in Lansing with those involved so we can provide better access to care.‘
That first step could be making sure the funding through community mental health and PHIP funds are funneled through the system the way they are supposed to. He also said working with Medicaid to make sure needed prescriptions get into the hands of patients struggling with addictions in a timely fashion also will be key.
Harm Reduction Michigan Director Pam Lynch said the goal of VanderWall’s visit was to familiarize the senator with sterile syringe service programs and she believes that happened.
“He’s a very congenial person and he’s very down to earth. He makes a lot of effort to connect to his constituents, his community and the community he represents,‘ she said. “That is a great person to start with. He asked a lot of good questions and the role he’s in he already is pretty familiar with a lot of the things that are happening as a result of the opioid and addiction epidemic we have.‘
She said syringe service programs are so much more than that and help to establish connections with health care for the patients who utilize their services. They maintain and build relationships with their patients so they get good information and education, she said.
With VanderWall’s visit, Lynch said she hopes he will feel confident in supporting some of the recent legislation that has been introduced and possibly taking the lead in introducing some.
“I would love to see Sen. VanderWall decide he wanted to do that because he’s a very smart guy, he’s a very capable guy, and he shows a lot of leadership qualities,‘ Lynch said. “People respect him, and I think that if he were to take the lead on that type of thing, it can make a big difference.‘
