CADILLAC — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Cadillac for the annual Governor’s Breakfast on Friday.
During his speech, Peters highlighted education, his recent legislation to support local fire departments and cybersecurity. During his time with the press, Peters discussed the state’s PFAS testing expansion and ways to push oil companies to lower prices at the pump.
Peters was asked about PFAS and the possibility of testing Lake Cadillac, Mitchell and Missaukee for the chemical. Peters said the state has been expanding its testing to identify hotspots. Though he said Michigan has more PFAS sites than any state in the union, he believes this is due to the increased testing.
“We’re actually out there looking to find it, which is a credit to the state government here in Michigan for testing to find it,” he said.
“And then once we find those sites, we’ve got to think through remediation plans to clean them up.”
One way he said to stop PFAS was by getting the chemical out of customer products. Peters mentioned firefighting foams as one source of PFAS and said he’s been involved in looking at alternatives to the chemical.
Gas prices were another topic of discussion for the senator. With the price at the pump on the rise, Peters said they are looking at ways to possibly push oil companies to reduce what they’re charging.
One item he said was being discussed was a windfall oil tax to redistribute profits from gas and oil companies back to the consumer.
“We are concerned about the middlemen involved in the fact that you’re seeing record profits from oil and gas companies,” he said. “Right now, some hearings are going to be conducted in the Senate to take a look at that, but there’s no question that we have a situation where oil and gas companies are making record profits and have not been passing on any kind of savings to consumers.”
Peters’ visit to Cadillac also comes a day after the U.S. Senate approved his bill to extend two federal grant programs dedicated to helping local fire departments. These programs assist fire departments with purchasing safety equipment, addressing staffing needs, developing fire training and education programs, and improving emergency medical services.
He highlighted the impact these programs can have on small fire departments like the one in Cadillac. Peters said the Cadillac Fire Department has used the grants to purchase defibrillators and multichannel radios.
With the seven-year extension on the grant programs, Peters said they can help fire departments purchase more life-saving equipment that tends to be expensive for small departments.
“As you know, we have car crashes in small communities, too,” he said. “They’re just not in big communities and when that first responder gets to you, and you’re trapped in that car, you want them to have every piece of equipment that they need to save your life.”
Peters also touched on education as students from several area schools listened on. He voiced his support for apprenticeship and dual-enrollment programs and the push to expand them.
With many high school seniors in attendance, Peters talked about paying for college and the expansion of Pell Grants up to $7,500.
“We’ve got to make sure everybody no matter who you are and no matter where you live if that’s the opportunity you want to pursue, finances should not stand in the way of your education and your future,” he said.
