CADILLAC — This time of year, high schoolers attend senior prom, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be similar events for a different type of senior.
Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Pam Blevins said when she started hearing from senior citizens about regrets they had about not being able to attend their senior proms, it got her thinking. Why not have an event for senior citizens that would be like a prom? She said she didn’t want them to have regrets and it also would be a fun time.
That’s when the idea for the Senior Gala started to take shape.
“It’s a senior prom but we are calling it a gala. At least one person has to be 60 or older to go,” she said. “A 60-year-old could bring a 50-year-old date, they could bring their grandchild o they could come by themselves. They might meet someone there.”
Blevins said there will be a Hollywood theme to the May 12 event that will include a “red carpet,” stars on the boardwalk and a photo booth so those in attendance can get a picture free of charge. Although it is a formal affair, Blevins said people feel like they need to break the bank on new dresses or suits. It is a dress your best event, Blevins said.
Senior citizens on a budget, however, do have options.
Sue Jensen is the owner of Absolutely Fabulous Resale, 2141 Plett Road, and she has been involved with the Cadillac Senior Center for several years. So when she found out about the gala, she wanted to allow senior citizens to get some new clothes without breaking the bank.
“I am accepting a coupon for the dance to give a little extra off the price to help save the seniors some money,” she said.
Her inventory includes men’s and women’s clothing including suits, dresses, skirts, jewelry shoes and more. While there are actual coupons seniors can use, as long as they say they are going to the gala when they purchase their formal wear, Jensen said they don’t need to have one.
As for the future of the event, Blevins said the hope is that it will become an annual thing.
“So far, we have 20 people signed up. I think we will have 30 couples at least. If they have fun, we will do it again,” she said. “This is not a fundraiser. It is just for seniors to get them out of their homes and give them something fun to do.”
The gala is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available at the Wexford County Council on Aging, 714 W. 13th St., the Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main St., and Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.