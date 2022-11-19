CADILLAC — Two things hit the senses when you enter the Cadillac Senior Center on most days.
If you come before or immediately after the daily lunch, the smell of the food hangs heavy in the air. The other thing that typically hits your senses is the sound of conversations and usually laughter.
It is easy to understand that a senior center is a happy place, filled with friendly smiles and warm greetings.
Although the snow was falling and accumulating on the vehicles parked outside the senior center, it wasn’t enough to stop people from participating in the physical activity, creative and social events going on inside.
While the Cadillac Senior Center plays an important role in improving the mental and physical health of senior citizens daily, once the weather switches to the cold, harsh reality of winter, that role becomes more vital.
Bill Smrekar said he typically comes to the senior center twice a week to eat and on this recent November afternoon he was finishing up his vegetable lasagna. The trip to get there is not long.
He only has to cross the senior center’s parking lot to visit the location or get back home.
Besides the food, Bill said he also likes to play pool with some of his friends at the center. When asked what his life would be like without the senior center, Bill said it would be boring.
“I really look forward to coming over here at least twice a week and I don’t know what I would do without it,” he said. “I lost my wife in January and I’m still in the adjusting phase, but this helps a lot right here (as he gestured to the table full of friends).”
It is a similar story for 96-year-old Joyce Johnson, who also happens to be the mother of Cadillac Senior Center Director Diane Patterson.
Joyce not only goes to the senior center for activities, but she also is a volunteer. While she helps out because her daughter is the director, it is not the only reason. Joyce said if she didn’t volunteer, she would be bored silly. She also said she loves being around people and she has a lot of fun doing the different activities offered there.
On this day, activities include a card-making class, Tai Chi and lots of socialization.
“It’s fun doing all these things and Diane (Patterson) has so many fun things for us to do,” Joyce said.
Heading deeper into the senior center, the sound of conversation and laughter can be heard in one of the side rooms down the hallway past the kitchen.
In this side room, Sue Pastotnik, Darlene Maynard, Mary Anderson and Penny Oram have gathered for a card-making class. For Darlene, being able to get out and do things, especially during the winter, is important. She is the instructor for the class and she gives instructions as the students in the class arrive.
The 79-year-old said the alternative to being at the senior center and teaching the class is sitting at home and staring at the TV or cleaning her house. While both those things are OK in small doses, it would be boring fast. If that’s all a person did, in her estimation, they would go nuts.
“You gotta get out, you know? I’m the oldest one here (in the card-making class), and if I didn’t have this, I don’t know what I would do. I probably just sit, curl up and die,” she laughed. “I do other stuff at home, you know. I knit and crochet and sew and stuff like that, but this really keeps my mind going because I have to search (for card-making ideas), you know. Then it keeps their minds going because they never know what they are going to be faced with when they come in here.”
Mary, who was gathering the materials she needed to make this week’s card, chimed in with some thoughts, too. She said during the COVID shutdown, she missed being able to come to class. She assumed they all did, as the other women in the room gave approving nods. It wasn’t even about learning to make a new style of card, but the social aspect of coming together to make the cards.
Mary said it’s more fun to be together making the cards than alone.
“We could do this stuff at home. Most of us have as much, if not more, stuff than we have here. But, it’s not near as much fun,” she said. “You are still doing it by yourself when you are here, but sometimes it gets a little loud and a little crazy, but it’s fun. We keep each other company and we keep other thinking, support each other and exchange ideas if we find something new.”
For Dianne Dippel, the class she teaches at the senior center is good for the body and soul.
Dianne said the Tai Chi form she teaches is considered moving meditation. It helps with balance and has different cardiovascular benefits. She also said it is not a hard exercise to do, but people who take her class will notice they will get warm and there is heat generated from doing it. While there are many physiological impacts, the most important for seniors is improved balance.
“It’s good to get out of the house. It’s good to get together with people. It’s good to have gentle movement of your body and work some with your balance all the time,” she said. “It’s really important, but even more so in the winter because it’s easy to stay home.”
Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Pam Blevins said senior isolation is a real issue the entire year, but it is even more during the winter months. When it comes to social isolation and loneliness in seniors, the first thing a person has to do is understand what the difference is.
Blevins said social isolation is a lack of social connection, while loneliness is a feeling of being alone, even in the presence of others or while in a group. The factors contributing to both include living alone, loss of family or friends, chronic illness, hearing or vision loss or both.
In either case, Blevins said the risk for dementia, heart disease and stroke can increase significantly. She also said social isolation and loneliness can happen to one or both seniors if they are married and not technically alone.
“After 50 or 60 years of marriage, you know what the person’s going to say, how they are going to act, how they’re going to react and you need something more. So even though you have your spouse, you can still be lonely, especially with winter, if you don’t get out,” she said.
She said after the COVID-19 pandemic, things got worse.
Before the pandemic, Blevins said it was more common for people to stop by and visit one another, especially if someone had difficulty traveling. After the pandemic, that is a practice that happens less and less. Blevins joked that people don’t need to clean their houses because nobody ever stops to visit.
Of the above factors for isolation and loneliness, Blevins said hearing and vision loss is a big one in terms of limiting someone socially.
Blevins said people don’t want to admit that they can’t hear the conversation, so they tend not to talk or they act like they can hear the conversation. That results in an answer or contribution to the conversation that doesn’t make sense. In some cases, this can be mistaken for dementia, but in reality, Blevins said a senior simply can’t hear.
“A lot of people don’t tell you they can’t hear or see well and everybody just wants to get by,” she said.
Now that winter is here, Blevins said it is vitally important that people plan their activities. To help, she said seniors should make a calendar for what they are going to do all week. Winter may only be three months long as a season, but anyone who has lived in Northern Michigan knows it is longer than that. With that in mind, Blevins said people need to plan for it and be creative.
Get involved with a senior center or your church’s activities. If transportation is an issue, Blevins suggested checking with local transportation authorities, like WexExpress, churches or the COA to see who may have rides to particular places. This could be for social activities, medical appointments or necessities like grocery shopping.
Blevins also said getting fresh air and drinking water every day is important, as is seeing your physician if you are experiencing new symptoms. This could be from a medication reaction or a condition that needs to be checked out. She also suggested every day that seniors do some form of exercising, stretching, practicing deep breathing and focusing on positive things in their life.
While it is easy for Bill to make the trek across the parking lot to the senior center, he had advice for any senior citizen who was wondering if they should check it out.
“Come on over, meet some people and see what we have to offer. If they are bored at home at all at home, they should come over,” he said. “There’s papers to read here and other activities.”
