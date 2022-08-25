Seniors struggle with fluctuating prescription drug costs

CADILLAC — Prescription drug costs have continually been on the rise, and although some seniors have been able to manage, they don’t expect it to last long.
Whether they’re covered through Medicare, Medicaid or a pension plan, seniors are seeing a change in the price of their prescriptions.
In Shirley Boyer’s experience, both her 90- and 30-day prescriptions have been increasing in increments of just a few dollars. Even though the price hikes aren’t huge, Boyer is concerned that they’ll continue to climb over time, and in the end, she’ll be paying double.
“At the moment I’m able to continue to pay the extra,” she said. “I’m thinking down the road it’s going to be harder.”
Boyer receives monthly social security, as well as a pension, and said she’s in a luckier position than most. While prescription costs haven’t hugely impacted her budget, she said inflation overall has been breaking the bank.
If her husband weren’t living in a local nursing home, Medicare user Maria Goines said she would move back to her home country of Scotland just to get away from the American healthcare system.
Before she reached out to the Wexford County Council on Aging, Goines said she was paying about $200 out of pocket for a three-month supply of Trulicity, a medication used to treat Type 2 Diabetes. After receiving assistance from the COA, she now pays $9.
Goines is happy to see her cost decrease, but felt it took far too long to get there. For those who don’t know what local agencies and state programs can provide, she said they’re stuck paying until they’re made aware.
What discourages Goines the most about the drug market is that the most crucial medications are the ones with the highest prices, and running on a fixed income doesn’t give her a lot of wiggle room.
Goines’ husband has suffered from plaque psoriasis for years, and after being put on Medicaid, she said he was able to start taking an injectable medication called Humira. When the couple received their social security and moved to the Cadillac area, she said he was forced to go off the medication, because the out-of-pocket co-pay cost was $1,100.
She said Medicaid is now fully covering the cost again, but throughout the years of waiting, his plaques had become more extreme and uncomfortable.
“For nine years, he wasn’t able to have his medication to help him,” she said. “I don’t understand that; he couldn’t basically live without the medication, but we couldn’t afford the $1,100 to make the co-pay.”
As a retiree under the Michigan Education Association, David Bunce said most of his prescription costs have remained consistent, except his diabetes medication.
“That price moves around a lot,” he said. “Right now it’s been fairly steady, but I’m expecting it to go up again.”
Joan Irvine is also covered under an MEA plan, and like Bunce, many of her prescriptions have been manageable, but her newly added medications have become more expensive.
“(Price) depends so much on the drug now,” she said. “I think the newer prescriptions are starting to cost me more than my Synthroid that I’ve taken for years.”
Despite being able to handle the cost of her current prescriptions, Irvine said the number of drugs she takes might continue to grow, and someday, it won’t be as feasible.
At the state level, some efforts are being made to decrease the yearly prescription cost of seniors and diabetics. With the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, out-of-pocket costs for seniors on Medicare will be capped at $2,000 per year. Insulin costs for Medicare will also be capped at $35 per month.
The law will also provide free Medicare coverage of all vaccines, and penalizes drug companies for price hikes in Medicare that exceed the rate of inflation.
Pharmacist and owner of Manton’s Bostick’s Drug Store, Mike Moffit, said the new legislation is a step in the right direction, but there’s more work to be done to protect seniors from skyrocketing drug costs.
For insulin in particular, Moffit said people are often stuck paying high prices, because there are no drug alternatives. There is only name brand insulin and generic insulin, and oftentimes, he said insurance companies will push hard for name brand.
“We have some of our Medicare programs right now that are continually paying for higher costs, instead of allowing the generic to come in and pay for the generic to save money,” he said. “They would perhaps get a kickback from the name brand company, even though there is a cheaper generic drug that is equivalent that’s out there.”
Until insurance agencies are willing to loosen their grip on name brands, Moffit said the escalating drug costs will continue to add physical and financial stress for seniors.
One of Moffit’s patients had gone so far as to consider stopping his insulin, just to avoid paying the $900 needed to cover the drug. To cap insulin at $35 would be a difficult feat, Moffit said, but he hopes they can make it happen.
In his day-to-day interactions with Manton’s senior community, Moffit has been subject to a lot of venting regarding the high cost of drugs. Most often, he hears people say, “I guess we won’t eat this week.”
“They have to pick and choose at that point,” he said. “In this day and age, I don’t believe we should be at that spot where you have to choose between eating or taking medication.”
It’s a common misconception amongst the public that pharmacies have some hand in setting the price of drugs, and Moffit said he often advocates to patients that they don’t dictate pricing at all.
For an overall pushback on drug pricing to occur, Moffit said it’s going to take more than action at just the state local level. It will be up to big-time pharmaceutical companies to make the changes necessary for people to support their health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.