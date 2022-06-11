CADILLAC — With the cost of gas, groceries and energy on the rise, peoples’ budgets are stretching to their limit. But for seniors on a fixed income, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room to adjust for inflation.
Many seniors who live independently are still responsible for covering their own living expenses, and have been rethinking their budget priorities with recent inflation.
Judy Culver makes her way to the Cadillac Senior Center every Friday for an afternoon bridge game. After her recent move from Cadillac to Traverse City, she has to factor in the cost of gas for all of her trips.
When she drives down for activities at the center, she stays at her sister’s house in Cadillac to make traveling to the center more feasible. Inflation of gas prices has impacted her summer vacations as well.
Culver said she was planning to drive to the Upper Peninsula to join in on a vacation with her friends, but because of high gas prices, she’ll be meeting them halfway and having them come to pick her up.
“I’m meeting my friends at the bridge instead of Houghton Hancock, because I’m thinking that’s an extra $100 to drive from the bridge to Houghton Hancock and back,” she said. “So I am meeting them halfway, rather than going all the way up.”
When it comes to grocery shopping, David Wildbur said he hadn’t paid much attention to cost as he was adding items to his basket. It was once he saw the total bill that he realized he was dishing out more cash than usual for food.
“You just notice that the bottom line is a lot larger,” he said. “They’ll nickle and dime you for each product, and at the end of the day, the bottom line is $10, $20 more than what you’re used to paying.”
Keeping up with which coupons are available is one of the main ways Wildbur tries to cut his grocery bill down.
Joy Herr said she finds herself buying items at the store that she doesn’t need right away, knowing that the cost could increase before the next time she goes.
Inflation affects almost everyone, not just seniors. But even the burden it brings to others can still come back around to put pressure on seniors’ wallets.
The man who mows Herr’s lawn had to increase his prices as well, because of the amount of gas it takes to travel around the neighborhood each day. Additionally, Wildbur said he’s paying more for garbage collection than he ever has before, with a total of $27 per month.
There’s not much that can be done about inflation’s impact on seniors, Wildbur said. On a fixed income, he has one set budget, and regardless of price, the bills still need to be paid.
“I just pay the bills. I don’t have a choice,” he said. “Then what’s left over is yours.”
By the time she reached senior age, Robin Berryhill-Johnson had already learned the ins and outs of living on a fixed income.
Just eight years shy of her retirement, Berryhill-Johnson was put on disability due to an accident. Having to transition from making an income of $40,000 to $60,000 per year, to now receiving an income of about $14,000, was already difficult before recent inflation.
Now, as both a new senior and a disabled individual, she said inflation has done a number on her expenses. When her husband’s income is factored in, the couple makes just enough not to quality for certain government programs like EBT, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t needed.
“I don’t even like going grocery shopping anymore, because a jar of mayo, I can remember when it was only $3.50. It’s $5.09 now,” she said. “The eggs, I live on the other side of Mesick, and at our local grocery store it’s $11.”
In the interest of cutting down the grocery bill, Berryhill-Johnson started driving into Cadillac to shop at a wider variety of stores. However, she still has to sacrifice the gas in her tank to get there.
Even when she’s sitting at a half tank or less, Berryhill-Johnson said she’s reluctant to fill up.
“When you see the gas prices, you look at your groceries, and you’re like having panic attacks because you don’t want to go over your budget,” she said. “I get home with groceries, and (my husband) said, ‘How much did you spend?’ And I’m like, it’s over $200, but there’s not much there.”
Food insecurity has been a growing issue within the senior community, and Pastor Daniel Miller with the Edgetts Wesleyan Food Pantry in Luther has seen it first hand. Over the last year, he said his senior-aged customer base has grown considerably.
As of late, the number of seniors coming by has dropped, but it isn’t because the need has disappeared. Miller said the price of gas has kept many people from making the trip to the pantry.
“In the country, we have a greater problem than even in a place like Cadillac,” he said. “Out here in the country, it’s worse, because the local gas is generally more expensive, and then for them to travel 15, 20 miles to get food, it’s not really worth it, and that’s been a problem.”
Some seniors have been arriving in larger carpools, to avoid each individual paying for their own tanks of gas. Other times, Miller said people will come to pick up for someone they know who can’t make the drive due to gas.
Looking ahead, Wexford County Council on Aging Medicaid/Medicare Council Kim Swanberg said seniors may not be out of the woods yet. With Medicaid redeterminations will be starting again after October, and for many seniors, Swanberg said they haven’t had a redetermination in years due to the pandemic.
“When that ends, there’s going to be redeterminations starting to come out. They’re not going to hit it all at once,” she said. “If somebody’s redetermination was due in March of 2022, it will March of 2023, so they’re not all going to get hit at once, but that’s when people are going to start really feeling those hits.”
In the meantime, Swanberg said seniors who are struggling can use the council as a resource to find assistance. If they don’t offer the assistance themselves, she said they’re well-connected with other organizations that can help.
