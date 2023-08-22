Sentencing guidelines exceeded in concealing body case

CADILLAC — The aunt of Laken Marie Clark detailed the impact Clark’s death has had and will continue to have on the family and in particular her three children.
Cindy Jones gave her victim impact statement from Oklahoma via Zoom during the sentencing of Kyle Duane Dickinson, 30, of Cadillac, Monday morning in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court. Dickinson accepted a plea last month for his part in the concealment of Clark’s death that included throwing her body in the trash for curbside pickup.
Jones started her statement by talking about the loss her niece experienced, including the death of her mother in 2010 and then her father roughly five years ago. She also talked about Clark’s three children she left behind and the difficult task it will be trying to explain to them how their mother died. She also said it will be difficult to explain what happened after her death.
Jones talked about how they didn’t get to have a proper funeral or burial due to the condition of her niece’s body. Instead, she said Clark was cremated. She said this has been the hardest experience that has happened to the family. She also described her niece as goofy, full of love and someone who always wanted to make everyone happy.
The sentencing guidelines in this case called for at least 10 months and up to 23 months, but since Dickinson also could be sentenced as a third-offense habitual offender, the top end of the sentence guidelines was 34 months.
Dickinson appeared in front of Elmore via Zoom from prison Monday to receive his sentence for a guilty plea to a charge of concealing the death of an individual and a habitual offender third offense notice for his connection with an incident on Dec. 14 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of tampering with evidence was officially dismissed Monday.
Elmore said the sentence was difficult for several reasons. As the evidence demonstrated, this case involved the disposal of a body in a trash container in a residential neighborhood. Elmore also said despite claims by his defense attorney during his allocution, Dickinson was not upfront with police about what happened until a month after.
He said Dickinson attempted to conceal a dead body by throwing it away in the trash like any other piece of trash in the house and did so after Clark’s body had significantly decomposed in the home. He also said this is an example of how controlled substance cases are not victimless crimes.
Because Elmore believed that Dickinson’s actions went beyond just concealing the death of an individual, he opted to exceed the sentencing guideline and sentenced him to at least 40 months in prison and up to 120 months. Elmore also opted to have this sentence be consecutive to the sentence he was currently serving a prison term for. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
Before he learned what his sentence was going to be, Dickinson gave a brief statement. He told the family he was sorry and that no one deserved to be found that way. He also said his relationship with Clark was never physically abusive and he missed her too.
Dickinson’s court-appointed attorney from the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defender’s Office Geoff Harrison said he understood the point of view of Clark’s family as the entirety of what happened was a tragedy on many levels.
He said the relationship his client and Clark shared could be best described as on again, off again. Both also were heavily involved with controlled substances. While his client found Clark’s dead body after an apparent overdose, proceeded to move her lifeless body, place it in a garbage can and put it out to be taken by a waste hauler, Harrison said his client never tried to hide what happened but instead decided to talk with detectives about what happened.
“He was horrified by what he had done. He didn’t know what to do and panicked,” Harrison said.
He also said he knew he would go to prison if he talked but knew he had to do something to make it right. At the same time, Harrison said he knew it was difficult for people to hear that, but his client tried to make things right. He ended by saying that what his client did was not the product of a sound mind making a rational decision.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said this case was hard for him to wrap his mind around. He said it took Dickinson a month before he talked with police and while drugs were in Clark’s system at the time of death, there also were signs of possible homicide. Due to the condition of her body when the autopsy was performed, the cause of death was not determined.
He also said Dickinson’s actions showed complete disregard for Clark. For that reason, he asked Elmore to exceed the sentencing guidelines.
During Dickinson’s March arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court, Wiggins said Clark’s body was discovered in the back of a garbage truck. Dickinson waived his circuit court arraignment regarding these charges and was bound over to that court in April.
After several weeks of waiting, the autopsy reports regarding Clark’s death were received by police in February. Those reports included the autopsy as well as toxicology reports. During the March district court arraignment, Wiggins said the medical examiner was unable to determine if the cause of death was due to an overdose or homicide.
Wiggins also stated in open court that Dickinson made admissions he found the body on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. It wasn’t until Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, that he brought Clark’s body up from the basement of his home in Haring Township and placed her body in a bin to haul to the curb for trash pick up.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to police.
After Clark’s body was found, police remained at the Haring Township residence throughout the night of Dec. 14, 2022, and into the morning of Dec. 15, 2022. Police said they were waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back inside the home.
Two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy on Dec. 15, 2022, in Big Rapids.
During the district court arraignment, it also was stated that Dickinson had a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct pending in Missaukee County. He was found guilty of that charged and sentenced in June to 300 days in jail with 124 days credit.
During his district court arraignment this past spring it also was said he had a larceny-related offense pending in Wexford County. In April, he was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to five years in prison with 150 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
Dickinson also was found not guilty of a home invasion offense during a Wexford County jury trial the same week of his district court arraignment.
