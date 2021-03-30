Sentencing of former Osceola deputy not rescheduled after adjournment

REED CITY — As of Monday, the sentencing of former Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy and the reopening of the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office was not determined.
On Friday, it was announced that proceedings in 49th Circuit Court, which included the sentencing of former Osceola County deputy Andrew Christian Wernette, was canceled due to concerns with COVID-19. The Osceola County website also showed the prosecutor's office was closed through Monday.
The 49th Circuit Court reported Monday Wernette's sentencing had yet to be rescheduled. Osceola County Coordinator Susan Vander Pol said she did not have an update regarding the reopening of the prosecutor's office and suggested contacting the prosecutor, Tony Badovinac.
Calls were made to Badovinac seeking clarification but were not immediately returned.
On Friday, Badovinac said his office was closed and the court was adjourned Friday due to four of the five people in his office testing positive for COVID-19, including himself.
He said the afternoon of March 22 and into March 23, he started to feel under the weather. Although his office was closed, he said last week the hope is it will reopen this week. He also said the hope is the court will be back up this week.
As for the sentencing of Wernette, it was not known if his sentencing would occur this week.
The 39-year-old Reed City man pleaded guilty last month to two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material, larceny in a building, possession of morphine, possession of Oxycontin and maintaining a drug house for his connection with an incident on June 30, 2014, in Richmond Township.
As part of the plea, charges of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, child sexually abusive activity and delivery or manufacture of morphine will be dismissed when Wernette finally is sentenced.
He faces up to 25 years in prison on the two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and up to 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime conviction.
