CADILLAC — Youth groups from Illinois and Minnesota are visiting the Cadillac area this week to complete service projects for members of the community.
For nearly a decade, Cadillac Christian Reformed Church has been participating in a program called Serve, which sends youth group students to a community outside their hometown to complete a number of volunteer projects.
For a majority of their time spent participating in Serve, Christian Reformed has sent its own students out, but Youth Director Katie Kroondyk said they’ve been hosting youth groups from other communities for about four years.
“It’s an opportunity for kids to travel to a new community, and learn from a host church about what it means to serve and love the community you live in,” she said. “One of our big hopes is that kids will come and see how we’re trying to live out that vision in our church, and that will give them a better vision for how their churches are already doing that in their home community...”
This year’s visiting groups arrived Saturday and began their volunteer work Monday. Throughout their week-long stay, they’ll be assisting various local organizations, including the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy, OASIS Family Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity, Love Inc and Friends Ministry. There are 35 total visiting students, but they’ve split into smaller groups that rotate daily, giving everyone a chance to participate in each project.
One group of students started their week at the Carl T. Johnson Preserve to help build a new trail. Although it was a rainy morning, the group started their work around 10 a.m., trimming trees to clear a new path and collecting stones to line existing paths.
Illinois youth group member Grace Dykstra spent her time at the preserve hauling stones and placing them along pathway edges to help guide visiting hikers. She said her initial impression of the Cadillac community was that it has a very friendly appearance. Her first day on the job required a bit of manual labor, but she didn’t mind at all.
“I live on a farm, so this feels like a break,” she said. “This is pretty easy stuff.”
Dykstra said she’s most looking forward to painting the Love Inc resale store in Manton later this week, but that she’s happy to take on any project, as long as she’s helping others.
When Seth Meyer arrived in Cadillac, he said everyone seemed happy to have a group of students in town to serve their local organizations. Meyer came from Minnesota and said he’s looking forward to getting better acquainted with both the residents of Cadillac and his peers from Illinois.
“It’s really cool to see God’s work moving throughout different communities and coming together in order to serve one purpose,” he said.
Meyer’s main job at the Johnson preserve was trimming pine tree branches to keep the new trail hazard-free to walkers and cross country skiiers. Once his week of service in Cadillac is done, Meyer is hoping to return home with a few new skills and “a good heart.”
Another group of students began their Serve efforts by cleaning hard to reach spaces for seniors at Harbor View Apartments. A different group arrives each day to wipe down windows, dust ceiling fans, vacuum the floors or any other chore that might be difficult for a resident to complete on their own.
Charlotte Barfield has had Serve students come to clean her home in the past, and she said it was a big help. At 98 years old, she said it’s too difficult for her to climb up on a ladder and dust her ceiling fan, or bend down and clear the dead leaves from her balcony. She was eager to have Serve students return.
“I’m sure that it was a lot of dust up there, and so I appreciate that a lot,” Barfield said. “And the windows are a chore to clean.”
Group leader Leah Buys has been helping out her local youth group in Minnesota for several years, and when they asked her to tag along on their Serve mission trip, she couldn’t say no. The youth group she engaged with as a teen had never participated in Serve, but Buys said she’s always wanted to volunteer in an outside community.
She and her group members, Carrie Willoughby and Ashlyn Brouwer, were assigned to clean Barfield’s apartment. The trio started by wiping down the sliding glass door that leads to her balcony, and then moved on to dusting and vacuuming. Buys said the most rewarding part about Serve is the ability to make someone else happy and create a connection with them.
“I think the biggest thing that I love seeing is the gratitude that people have, and just being able to relate to people even though we are very different,” she said. “There’s always some sort of common ground that you can come across. And then seeing how they’re moved by what we’re doing is really cool, too.”
As youth director, Kroondyk said her goal is to make sure students enjoy their time spent in Cadillac, but also that they leave with a newfound gratitude for the things they have. She said gratitude is at the heart of the Christian theology and the theme for this year’s Serve program, and she’s hoping that message is communicated to participating students.
“I think learning to be grateful means to learn how to see the world outside of yourself ... and one of the best ways to practice gratitude is to serve other people,” she said. “We know teenagers experience immense pressure these days between school and sports, and the constant inundation of the media and social networking ... so we hope that by coming to this space, and learning to serve others, they’ll be better equipped when they return home to practice a life of gratitude.”
