GRAND HAVEN — A funeral service and celebration of life will be held Sunday for Cadillac native Paul McMullen.
McMullen, a former U.S. Olympian, died in a skiing accident on March 4 in Cadillac.
The service will be held at 1 p.m. at Gene Rothi Memorial Stadium at the Grand Haven High School. Masks and social distancing will be required. McMullen is survived by his wife Nuria; children, Olivia, Catalina and David; his parents, Doug and Theresa McMullen of LeRoy; brother, Phil, and sister, Sarah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.