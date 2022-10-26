Brian Martinus has been on the job for nearly a month and daily operations with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health continue to run smoothly.
While there have been some disagreements between member counties, Martinus said NLCMH staff continue to do their jobs at a world-class level and consumers continue to receive their services. Martinus was appointed as the new interim CEO of NLCMH on Oct. 3.
While there is uncertainty regarding the future of the CMH staying intact, what isn’t uncertain is whether services are still being provided.
“Staff has not lost focus in what they are called to do, which is help the consumers within our local communities,” he said. “There haven’t been any concerns addressed to me by patients because services have not stopped. There has been no decline in the services across all six counties.”
He said while NLCMH is in operation, services will not stop.
While the services are continuing without interruption, there have been some disagreements between members of the NLCMH board.
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
Dissatisfaction with Northern Lakes expressed by Grand Traverse County is mostly connected with services provided to inmates of the Grand Traverse County Jail and the feeling that more services are needed.
If Grand Traverse County or any other county in the CMH opts to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
Administrators from Wexford, Missaukee, Crawford and Roscommon counties met through the summer months to discuss the steps that needed to be taken in case another member of the CMH, Grand Traverse County, decided to withdraw from the partnership.
At the same time, all six counties currently in the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority also met to try and get things worked out. Those meetings continued and the next one is scheduled on Nov. 7.
Wexford County Commissioner Ben Townsend is part of the NLCMH board and has been attending the meetings that all six counties have been a part of. Townsend said now that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by all six counties, a rough draft of a new enabling agreement is supposed to be brought to the Nov. 7 meeting.
Although the current enabling agreement is a 19-year-old document, Townsend said he believes it is still a good one. He also said the bylaws are reviewed every year to see if anything should be changed, so if there were issues why hasn’t this enabling agreement been discussed on a more regular basis?
He said he plans on putting the current agreement and the rough draft of the new agreement side-by-side to see what the changes are.
This issue leading to the potential departure for Grand Traverse County is connected to one of the CMH’s employees. The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners did not want Joanie Blamer to become the new Chief Executive Officer for the CMH. Since the retirement of Northern Lakes’ former CEO, Karl Kovacs, Blamer had been serving as the interim CEO until a permanent replacement was found, but she was replaced by Martinus earlier this month.
While the Grand Traverse board’s feelings toward Blamer taking the position may have been something many were aware of because the county is contemplating leaving the six-county collaborative, it was made crystal clear after its special meeting on July 12.
The Grand Traverse board voted to remove two of its appointees to the Northern Lakes board citing possible neglect of duties. The Grand Traverse board cited two previously voted-on resolutions that asked for the Northern Lakes board to look into possible violation of board rules by Blamer as it was alleged she talked to board members outside of a board meeting.
The board also cited that two of Grand Traverse County’s appointed Northern Lakes board members did not vote to rescind an offer to make Blamer the new chief executive officer for the CMH, which they believe went against the board’s purview.
