LAKE CITY — With the 42nd annual Festival of the Pines scheduled to begin Friday evening, local businesses have begun decorating their areas for the weekend.
“Right now as I look across the street, the tent is going up so it’s starting to look like the Festival of the Pines around here,” Chamber Executive Director Michelle Reichert said. “As I’m going downtown it’s so fun because you’re starting to see all these decorations pop up in different windows.”
With this year’s festival, Reichert said visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy lumber-themed events across downtown Lake City, such as chainsawing and throwing axes.
“Even if you’re not involved in the industry, it’s very fun to come and watch,” Reichert said.
Along with some traditional events, Reichert said they introducing some new ones including a euchre tournament, corn hole, and wood craving.
One of the new events Reichert said she is excited about is the family lumberjack parade on Saturday, Sept. 17. After the prince and princess pageant, she said people can head over to the fire station and watch as parade participants go by in their lumberjack and Jill costumes.
“I’m kind of excited to see that and look at all the kids and adults dressed up like lumberjacks (and jills) carrying our theme,” Reichert said.
As the community makes its final preparations for the festival, Reichert said they have a large number of participants for the parade, and over 40 crafters signed up for their market.
With a solid turnout expected, Reichert said she is excited to see the streets full of lumberjacks and jills
“The Festival of the Pines is an annual tradition for so many people,” Reichert said. “My expectations are probably like every other year. This is a festival that draws people that come back every year.”
“They look for this festival, they get excited about it, and they plan vacations around it. So, whether they’re local or whether they’re visiting, people know it’s the third weekend of September, and they get ready for it, so I’m expecting a lot of people.”Festival of the Pines 2021 Schedule (subject to change):
Friday, September 17
- Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
- Euchre Tournament
- Location: Tent Area
- Time: 8 to 11:45 p.m.
- Live Entertainment: Martin Hutchinson & the Deep North Country Band
- Location: Tent Area
Saturday, September 18
- Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
- Masonic Pancake Breakfast
- Location: Tent Area
- Time: 10 to 2 p.m.
- Missaukee Conservation District Native Plant Sale
Location: LC Area Fire Station
- Time: 10 to 4 p.m.
- LC Women’s Club Basket Raffle
- Location: City Park
- Time: 10 to 4 p.m.
- Artesian Craft Market
- Location: City Park
- Time: 10 to 4 p.m.
- Wood Carvers
- Location: Downtown LC
- Time: 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
- Prince & Princess of the Festival Pageant
Location: City Park
- Time: 12 to 5 p.m.
- Corn Hole Tournament
- Location: Tent Area
- Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
- Lumberjack Children’s Parade and Sawdust Dig (after parade)
- Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
- Chili Cook Off
- Location: Tent Area
- Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
- Lumberjack Competition
- Location: Downtown LC
- Time: 2 pm.
- Pumpkin Weigh In Contest
- Location: LC Park
- Time: 10 p.m.
- Wood Carving Auction and “Fun” Contests
- Location: Beverage Tent
Sunday, September 19
- Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
- Masonic Pancake Breakfast
- Location: Tent Area
Other events and specials going on throughout the weekend:
- Missaukee District Library Book Sale
- Missaukee Golf Club Fall Specials
- Festival Logo Hoodies on Sale at Chamber Office
- Beverage and Food Tent with Live Music
- Area Business Lumberjack and Fall Decoration Contest
- St. John Lutheran Church Bean Soup/Yard Sale (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Lake City Eagles Club Dinner Deals
- True Riches Glass Blown Ornament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.