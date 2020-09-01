CADILLAC — In an echo of Friday, Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola County all had new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Friday, there were six new cases in the three counties, four of which were in Wexford County. Wexford County had two new cases over the weekend.
On Monday, there were seven newly confirmed cases in the same three counties. Confirmed cases are cases that have been backed up with a diagnostic test.
This time, Wexford County had three new cases, while Missaukee County had two new cases and Osceola County also had two new cases.
Cadillac News analysis of state-provided testing data shows that, while the weeks ending Aug. 1, 8 and 15 all had positivity rates below 1%, case positivity rates have been trending slightly up; the week ending Aug. 22, 1.4% of the tests for residents in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties were coming back positive. For the week ending Aug. 29, the rate was 1.2%.
Sunday, Aug. 30 has had the highest single-day positivity rate in the four counties in the Cadillac News's coverage area since May 16's 5.6% positivity rate, when three out of 54 tests came back positive.
However, testing capacity in the four counties is much higher now, with testing reaching 200 tests a day or more for residents of the four counties during most days.
Sunday's 5.4% positivity rate for the four counties represents seven positive tests out of 129 (some people are tested multiple times, so this is not necessarily the same thing as there being seven new cases).
As of Monday, the total number of cases in Wexford County since the pandemic began has reached 89. It's 32 in Missaukee, 28 in Lake and 72 in Osceola County.
People are generally considered to be contagious for about 10 days after they get sick. In Wexford County, 22 people have been diagnosed in the past 10 days (they may have gotten sick before). In Missaukee County, that number is four, while it's zero in Lake County. Osceola County data was not readily available on Monday evening but it appeared to be four cases.
Statewide, there have been 102,468 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,480 deaths (five in the Cadillac News coverage area). There have been 76,151 people who have lived long enough to reach the state of Michigan's definition of recovery; they're still alive a month after getting sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.