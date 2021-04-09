CADILLAC — Temperatures in the Cadillac area have undergone a pretty massive shift since the beginning of the month.
According to Accuweather reports, the high temperature at the beginning of April was 32 degrees. This week, the high temperature on Wednesday reached 79 degrees.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, high temperature marks either met or exceeded existing historical records for those days, according to both Accuweather and the Cadillac News.
On Tuesday, both Accuweather and Cadillac News records concur the high temperature of 77 degrees exceeded the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1991; on Wednesday, Accuweather records indicate that the high of 79 set another record, although Cadillac News archives indicate that this tied a previous record set in 1991; and on Thursday, Cadillac News archives indicate the high temperature of 76 degrees defeated by 5 degrees a previous record set in 1945, although Accuweather's archives indicate that a high temperature of 79 degrees set in 1991 still holds the record.
Accuweather Meteorologist Derek Witt said wide temperature swings are expected every spring but this year they've been more pronounced.
"Spring seems to have shown up quicker this year," Witt said.
Upper level wind patterns and a stable polar vortex containing cold winds to the north and allowing warm winds to flow in from the south have contributed to recent warmups.
With rain and thunderstorms encroaching on the area Thursday night, Witt said there likely wouldn't be any additional high temperature marks reached in the near future.
Temperatures for the remainder of the week and throughout next week are expected to remain slightly above normal but much closer to seasonal — in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Witt said there will be an "on-and-off" chance of rain showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.
"It will be more typical springtime weather," Witt said.
