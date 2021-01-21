Several inches of snow possible today, early next week

CADILLAC — There's nothing quite like looking out a window and watching snow fall silently, peacefully on a cold winter day.
Barring some unforeseen developments, that's exactly what will be happening today and later this week, when multiple systems are expected to move through the area, leaving in their wake decent amounts of snow and hopefully little else in the way of damage.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Wexford and Missaukee counties from Thursday through next Tuesday.
"Increasingly gusty southwest winds will result in some blowing and drifting snow late (Wednesday) afternoon into (Wednesday night)," the outlook indicates. "This is especially the case in places that saw significant snow accumulations over the past couple of days. Light accumulating snow and patchy freezing drizzle is possible across the outlook area (Wednesday night)."
NWS also predicts patchy freezing drizzle is possible across the area Thursday morning and additional accumulating lake effect snow is expected in the snow belts Thursday through Saturday.
Accuweather Meteorologist Paul Walker said much of the area could receive around two inches of snow today and some regions could receive as much as three inches. He said another system could move through the area Sunday, dropping around an inch of snow.
High temperatures through Sunday aren't expected to be above freezing, with low temperatures dipping into the single digits Friday night.
So far this winter (December through Jan. 20), Walker said 32.9 inches of snow have fallen in Cadillac. Accuweather doesn't have historical snowfall averages for Cadillac. The closest location where these records have been maintained is Traverse City, which has only seen around 35% of its typical snowfall amounts this winter.
NWS long-term forecaster Andy Sullivan said it has been tough going so far this winter when it comes to snow. Overall, it appears things will be below normal for snowfall despite the forecast calling for more flakes in the air and colder temperatures.
He said the lack of snow could be Mother Nature trying to regain balance after the soggy last few years that have led to flooding and higher lake levels.
Sullivan said the Climate Prediction Center is saying, overall, there is a better chance for mild temperatures the rest of the winter. Temperatures might get colder than they have been, but Sullivan said no models are showing extreme cold. He also said there is an above-normal chance for precipitation the rest of the winter, which could mean more snow.
Walker said average temperatures in Cadillac have been well above normal — 3.9 degrees above normal in December and 8.2 degrees above so far in January.
This trend has been observed in nearby regions of the U.S., as well, and is the result of a west-to-east air flow in the northern tier of the country that is blocking the encroachment of Arctic airs from Canada.
"It's a typical La Nina pattern," Walker said.
