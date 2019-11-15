CADILLAC — Organizers of several events traditionally associated with the North American Snow Festival say they intend to continue on even if NASF doesn't.
On Thursday, representatives of the Miss NASF pageant, speed fishing tournament, arm wrestling competition, Oasis Polar Dip and chili cookoff all said they are making plans to continue as events independent of the NASF.
NASF chief organizer Shawn Dostal previously told the Cadillac News he didn't intend to continue running the festival, citing declining attendance and lack of volunteers as reasons why he no longer wished to remain a part of the annual event.
“I’ve been trying to keep a dead horse alive for two years," Dostal said. “I told people last year, 'don’t be surprised if it doesn’t happen again.' Maybe the thought of the festival not happening will spark some sort of movement."
Steve Knaisel, with Pilgrim Village Resort and Fishing Shop, said NASF or no NASF, they still will be hosting the speed fishing tournament on the first Saturday of February.
Knaisel said the fishing tournament became a part of the NASF a number of years ago during a winter when snowfall was scant, yet enough ice had formed on Lake Cadillac to support fishing activities.
While Dostal said attendance at many of the NASF events during the past couple years has been dismal, Knaisel said the fishing tournament has routinely drawn 500-800 participants.
As in previous years, fish weigh-in and prize giveaways will be done at the Cadillac Middle School. Big prizes are given away for best catch in five categories: pike, walleye, perch, bluegill and crappy. Knaisel said in addition to the big prizes, everyone else also will receive a prize that typically exceeds the modest $10 registration fee to participate.
Another outdoor event associated with the NASF is the Oasis Polar Dip.
Oasis volunteer/donor coordinator Marli Wendel said the polar dip is a fundraiser for Oasis that actually broke away from NASF in 2018. The event raises money from plungers and also from sponsors, and has produced a consistent turnout for a number of years, Wendel said.
She said the dip will be scheduled as normal, for Feb. 1. Anyone interested in learning more can call the Oasis office at (231) 775-7299 and ask for Wendel.
As for one of NASF's most popular indoor events, former Miss NASF Emily Fox said they will be continuing the pageant, although a decision hasn't yet been made on where and when it will be held. She said they are in discussions with the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau to make the pageant a part of either the Cadillac Freedom Festival or Cadillac Lakes Cruise. It's likely that the "NASF" eventually will be dropped from the title, and winners will be crowned "Miss Cadillac," Fox said.
"We definitely need to keep this going," Fox said.
A relatively new event for NASF is the arm wrestling competition. Organizer Dean Martinez said they would like to reschedule the event for the Saturday before the Super Bowl at the Truck Stop restaurant and bar on 13th Street.
Like the Miss NASF pageant, the chili cookoff remained a big draw over the years, even while turnout for other aspects of the festival declined precipitously.
Mike Paulen, an organizer of the cookoff, said they will be rescheduling the competition for the same night as the Silent Observer hockey game, on Feb. 22.
A primary sponsor for the cookoff, Paulen said Silent Observer will hold their hockey game in the ice rink portion of the Wex, while the chili cookoff will be held in the gym. All other aspects of the cookoff will remain the same as they were when it was a part of the NASF.
Paulen, who has been involved in various aspects of NASF since it was created by Jim Anderson in 1985, said he's sorry to see Cadillac's signature winter festival go, although with the snow becoming less and less reliable, it was only a matter of time.
"It used to be a really big deal," Paulen said. "But we just can't count on the weather anymore. It isn't the old NASF."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.