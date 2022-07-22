CADILLAC — When it comes time for shift changes at nearby factories, a number of Cadillac residents living on Farrar Street have noticed that traffic speeds along the road increase significantly.
“It’s out of control,” commented resident Brian Walsh during a recent Cadillac City Council meeting. “Somebody is going to get hurt ... it needs to be addressed, and soon.”
Walsh said ever since the road was repaved several years ago, it has become like a “quarter-mile drag strip,” and is used not only by passenger vehicles but also commercial trucks, even though they’re supposed to be traveling in a separate designated lane.
Kathy Cline, who also lives on Farrar Street, said vehicles make a lot of noise when they’re driving by.
“They’re obnoxious,” Cline said. “I can’t hear the TV. It’s so loud. When they go by they rev up their engines. They seem to know it bothers me, even though I don’t say anything.”
Another resident, Chuck Fales, commented that the dangerous driving along Farrar Street is something he’s brought up with city officials before but the effort taken to address the problem — the placement of an electronic sign that alerts drivers to how fast they are driving and if they should slow down — doesn’t seem to be enough.
Fellow resident Mitzy Cook said she’s noticed vehicles slow down when they see the sign but when they get beyond it, speed right back up again.
“They’re averaging about 35 to 55 miles an hour (the speed limit is 25),” Cook said. “We need to figure out something ... we’ve had people almost get hit ... it’s getting out of hand.”
In response to the feedback about the situation, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said they will be looking into some potential solutions.
“Any time the city receives concerns and/or a request for assistance, regardless if it is at a public meeting or direct to staff, we listen and we subsequently take whatever action we can to remedy the issue,” Peccia told the Cadillac News via email. “Police Department leadership was present at the meeting, heard the concerns shared, and will be looking at additional opportunities to curb the driving behavior that would include both excessive speed and noise issues.”
Regarding truck traffic, Peccia said that matter will take additional analysis, however it is possible pending the classification of the road, that signage might alleviate some of the commercial vehicles from using it as a direct route into one of the city’s industrial areas.
