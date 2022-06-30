CADILLAC — Every year, Fourth of July festivities draw hundreds of residents and tourists out of their homes and into downtown areas, campgrounds, parks and more.
With the holiday weekend nearly upon us, here’s a look at some events and activities taking place in the area:
Cadillac
Though the fireworks were canceled for July, Cadillac will still have activities going on this weekend.
From July 1-7, the Cadillac Lions is hosting a medallion hunt. The hunt will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday with the first cryptic clue being given out to participants during the 107.9 CDY morning show. More clues will be given throughout the week around the same time or until the medallion is found.
Clues will also be posted at Michigan Coffee C. (Cadillac West), G&D Pizza and Party Store, Primos BBQ, and Bob Evan’s (North End) no later than 11 a.m. These locations will keep an updated list of the clues each day.
The person who finds the medallion and turns it back in will receive a $300 prize from the Lions. Participants must have a free eTicket to play and be eligible to collect the cash prize.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 1, the Cadillac Farmer’s Market will be open with fresh produce, baked goods, and arts and crafts.
On July 2, Crafters for a cause is holding a craft show at the city park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Money raised will go to the Salvation Army.
Manton
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 1, Manton will have its Market and Music event in Railroad Park in the old fire barn and Manton station buildings.
On July 2, the city will have its Sesquicentennial Celebration. Throughout the day starting at noon, different musical acts will perform at the Manton Station Stage. At 2 p.m., there’ll be a corn hole tournament at the basketball courts.
The celebration will wrap up with fireworks at 9 p.m. or dusk at Lake Billings.
Mesick
At the Northern Exposure Campground in Mesick, people can come out for a weekend full of events.
The events will start on July 1 with a movie night featuring The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild at 8:30 p.m. This movie will take place in the Park Complex.
On July 2, there’ll be face painting and other kids’ activities at 11 a.m. The bike parade will start at 1 p.m., with decorating going on half an hour earlier.
From 7 to 11 p.m., people can enjoy live music.
On July 3, kids ages 12 and up can sign up for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m., there’ll be a corn hole tournament. In the evening, there will once again be live music.
The celebration will conclude on July 4 with coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. No fireworks will be allowed at the campground.
Tustin
The Cools Farm Bog in Tustin is hosting a Bog and Fireworks event from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pits will open at 11:30 a.m. and trucks must have pull points front and back. Tickets are $15 and kids aged 12 and under are free.
Lake City
Lake City’s Greatest Fourth in the North festival will return this year from July 1-4.
For this year’s GFITN, Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Director Stephani Escalera said there will be a full slate of events, including a few that haven’t been held since 2019. Starting on July 1, Escalera said they will be holding a Business After Five event at the event tent from 5 to 7 p.m.
On July 2, Escalera said they’ll have their Kids Day, with the kids’ parade at 10 a.m., a pair of magic shows, and a coloring contest. The Lake City Area Fire Department is also going to set up bounce houses and a dunk tank for visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
One of the big events making a reappearance is the carnival, which will operate all four days from noon to 10 p.m. Escalera said they plan to have everything set up west of the high school.
The main event on Saturday will be the fireworks, which are set to go off at dusk from Miltner Beach over the lake.
Along with the Merritt Speedway’s firework show on July 3, there’ll be a euchre tournament at 1 p.m. and a paint and sip event at 2 p.m.
On July 4, the Lake City Athletic Booster is hosting its annual 5K race at 7:50 a.m. and 10K race at 7:45 a.m.
At 10 a.m., Escalera said the Chamber is holding its grand parade in the downtown area. At 8 p.m., she said they are holding a boat parade at the downtown city docks. She said participants will design their boats in lights and sail along Lake Missaukee.
Other events going on throughout the weekend include carriage and wagon rides, an arts and crafts show, vendors and live music at night.
Merritt
On July 2 and 3, the Merritt Speedway is having two days of racing. Owner Michael Blackmer said this year’s show will run from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets will be $15 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday for adults. Kids can get in for $10 on both days.
This year’s show will include all divisions including UMP late models, UMP modifieds, B-modifieds, pro stocks, factory stocks and 4-6 cylinders. Each day will begin with the kids racing their mini wedges.
On Saturday, Blackmer said every division except for the UMP late models will do their heats and cash dash races. On Sunday, these divisions will do their feature races.
For the UMP late models, Blackmer said the division will conduct its entire show both days, including a $4,000 to win race. He also said there will be some make-up races on both days.
After the races on Sunday, Blackmer said the speedway will conduct its big firework show at dusk.
Falmouth
Falmouth’s Independence Day celebration will be on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. Ed Dunlap, a resident, said all the activities will take place across the street from the Clam River Chapel.
Dunlap said a food truck from Primos BBQ will be selling food to attendees. At 6:30 p.m., the bounce houses will open up for kids.
From 7 to 9:30 p.m., Raylin Vance will be performing a free concert for attendees. At 8 p.m., ice cream and dessert will be available by donation.
The celebration will wrap up at dusk with a fireworks show.
Evart
From July 1-4, Evart’s Sesquicentennial Celebration will overlap with some Independence Day activities.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the Sesquicentennial Celebration will begin with a scavenger hunt at the Evart Depot. On July 2, the car, truck, and motorcycle show will take place on Main Street from 1 to 3 p.m.
Those interested in learning about Evart’s history can take a tour from 3 to 5 p.m., starting at Guyton Park. Heading into the evening, different games will be available on Main Street for kids from 4 to 6 p.m.
At the Farmers Market in downtown Evart, Bob Marshall will be performing starting at 7 p.m.
Evart’s Independence Day celebration will begin with a fireworks show at dusk.
On July 4, the 5K poker run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. at the elementary school. Evart’s Fourth of July parade will start at 11 a.m. on Main Street. The procession will march from 3rd Street to 5th Street before turning and heading toward the Osceola County Fairgrounds.
Reed City
For those looking for some art and music, Rambadt Park in Reed City might be the place to be.
On Friday, July 1, the city is hosting its Crossroads Picnic Showcase free concert series at 7 p.m. This week’s artist will be Ted Alan and The Under-privileged featuring Rob Smith. He will be playing straight-a-head jazz and blues.
On Saturday, July 2, the Osceola Community Foundation is funding a Fourth of July-themed Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Once again, people can come out to Rambadt Park to design a tie-dye T-shirt or wreath. Reed City Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alanna McBee said people will need to call Donna Wheeler at (231) 388-4030 to select which item they want to design.
On Sunday, July 3, Liberty Baptist Church is holding a Fireworks and Worship event. The cookout begins at 6 p.m., and the live entertainment starts at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be launched at dusk.
Luther
Down in Lake County, Luther Logging Days will make its return this weekend. From July 1-3, people can come out and enjoy popular events like Male in Drag, Luther Fear Factor, fireworks and more.
This year’s festival was funded by the Queen of Hearts raffle, a year-round drawing that raised over $150,000 to support the event.
On July 1, several tournaments will take place including the Youth Mill Pond Fishing Tournament at 9 a.m., a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at noon, and the softball tournament at 6 p.m.
Also around 6 p.m., the Miss Luther Days Pageant will kick off at the Purchase Pavilion.
On July 2, registration for the 5K on Main Street will open at 6:30 a.m., with the run/walk set to begin at 8 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the Grand Parade will take place with participants making their way down Main Street. At 12:30 p.m., the first leg of Luther’s Fear Factor will take place at Main Stage.
Around 2 p.m., kids can come out to the park and play some games at the Purchase Pavilion Yard. At 5 p.m., Luther will put on its version of The Price is Right at the Main Stage.
For the final day of the festival on July 3, there will be a kid and pet park on Main Street at 12:30 p.m. and a kiddy tractor pull at 1 p.m. The second half of Luther’s Fear Factor event will also take place at 1 p.m and the final stage will begin at 5 p.m.
In between the Fear Factor stages, there’ll be a dance-off on Main Street at 3 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., the winner of the beautiful baby contest will be announced at Main Stage. The festival will wrap up with fireworks at dusk.
