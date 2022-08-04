LAKE CITY — Mother nature gave Missaukee County residents quite a show as severe weather rolled through the area Wednesday.
With heavy rain, 60 mph wind gusts, and lots of lightning, trees and power lines in the area didn’t stand a chance.
“There are issues scattered throughout the county, but primarily in the area of the park and in the city with trees down and limbs downs and wires impacted,” Missaukee County Emergency Manager Linda Hartshorne-Shafer said.
While a lot was going on at one time, Hartshorne-Shafer said there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary in terms of flooding and other damage.
“There are the expected areas that we know the water is going to pool, but I think it’s pretty much receded,” she said.
Over at the Missaukee County Park, Manager Bruce DeBoer said they had around seven to eight trees down and multiple trailers hit with the fallen debris. Despite the mess, DeBoer said no one was injured.
“I have to give the County Administrator (Elizabeth Vogel) kudos,” DeBoer said. “Within five minutes, we had EMS here with water and the whole crew down here looking to make sure there were no injuries, making sure nobody was hurt.”
While there weren’t any fallen trees in Missaukee Lake, DeBoer said there was a tree on private property that fell halfway across the lake channel. He said they are working with the homeowner to get the tree cleared out as soon as they can.
Other than the fallen trees, DeBoer said there was some minor damage to a few picnic tables and a small car port used for their golf carts.
With Joe’s Tree Service called in to help clear the debris, DeBoer said he expects cleanup to take three to four days.
“We’re working our way through the park and doing all the cleanup that needs to be done from the fallen trees,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.