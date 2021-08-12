Many power outages, downed wires, downed trees and washed out roads were reported throughout the area after a storm Tuesday and crews worked Wednesday to remedy those issues as another storm was looming later in the day.
Some of the bigger outages from Tuesday’s storm are west and north of Cadillac, including the Mesick area, and along U.S. 10 from Reed City to Evart, according to Consumers Energy. Consumers reported more than 200,000 customers throughout the state are without power following Tuesday’s storm.
The heavy storms also caused outages for more than 20,000 Great Lakes Energy customers and outages spanned 20 counties.
Most of the damage caused by the storms is in Barry, Kalkaska, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties. Other counties impacted by storm activity include Allegan, Antrim, Charlevoix, Clare, Crawford, Grand Traverse, Kent, Manistee, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Otsego, Ottawa and Wexford.
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said most of the day his office was busy helping assist with power outages and downed trees across county roads. He said his office helped to direct first responders to areas where downed trees were to provide extra protection until either the downed wires were taken care of and/or downed trees were safe for removal.
With the statewide mobilization of utility companies due to the storm, Watkins said sometimes it took some time before that happened Wednesday.
“Our biggest concern is when you have storms like this is having trees coming down on homes and across roadways,” he said. “If they have power lines that are energized or they are not safe yet, you don’t want a chainsaw going into them.”
By the late afternoon, however, Watkins said that type of activity had calmed down as most downed trees and wire had been taken care of. Despite the problems Tuesday’s story presented, Watkins said, overall, Osceola County was in pretty good shape.
“There are a lot of power outages in Reed City and Evart, but compared to some of our neighboring counties, we got through (Tuesday’s storm) pretty good,” he said.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer and Manager Karl said Monday night most of the county recorded around 4 inches of rain and certain areas around Harrietta had upwards of 7.5 inches. It led to washed-out culverts, water over roads and gravel road washouts.
Hanson said while his crews were working to address those issues, Tuesday’s storm caused more. Beginning Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday, Hanson said three crews were working to get downed trees cleared up off the main roads and were working on doing the same on secondary roads.
Tuesday night we had quite a bit of wind damage to trees and that started around 11 p.m. We had three crews out all night and all day (Wednesday),” he said. “If people see a tree down across the road, they should call us ((231) 775-9731) and let us know.”
Severe weather started hitting west and northern Michigan after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winds reportedly as high as 70 mph knocked down trees, limbs and power lines. Crews started assessing damage and restoring power overnight Tuesday.
With the potential for more severe weather Wednesday evening, Consumers Energy and Great Lake Energy are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings, especially around downed power lines.
Consumers Energy said people should stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.
Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:
• Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
• Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. • Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
• In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
Consumers customers can report an outage and check the status of an outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
Great Lakes Energy members are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and also stay clear of trees and limbs hanging on the lines. Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, www.gtlakes.com, by visiting Storm Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.