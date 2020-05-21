Sewage spills into wetlands near Lake Mitchell

CADILLAC — Wetlands near Lake Mitchell tested positive for E. coli after heavy rain Monday caused sewage to spill into the swamp.
The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority issued a notice on Tuesday that there had been a sanitary sewage overflow Monday on East Lake Mitchell Drive. Workers tested the wetlands on Tuesday for E. coli and on Wednesday the results came back positive.
The spill happened at lift station 1B, which is at t 1754 East Lake Mitchell Drive. The lift station has had problems in the past, Sheila Hill, project manager for the sewer authority, confirmed.
"The sanitary sewer overflow was due to the heavy rain event and I/I (inflow and infiltration) issues, which created elevated flows in the sewer collection system," a required notice states.
The diluted sewage spilled onto "the adjacent ground and wetland (swamp), located directly east of the lift station," the notice states.
The sewer authority notified District Health Department No. 10 of the overflow.
The health department told the newspaper that the spillage incident was considered low-risk for several reasons.
First, it was a "small volume of wastewater" of less than 1,500 gallons. The wastewater was very diluted because of "the heavy rainfall event."
Moreover, the place where the water spilled is also important in evaluating risk.
Wetlands are "excellent biological filters for contaminants," said Tom Reichard, environmental health director at DHD No. 10. Additionally, that particular wetland "is in an area that has little public use."
The E. coli level was 2,419.6 per 100 milliliters, Hill said. The wetland will have to be tested daily until the E. coli falls to an acceptable level, 300 per 100 milliliters.
