CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority (LMSA) is operating under refreshed rules.
Last week, the member townships (Clam Lake, Cherry Grove and Selma) agreed to a change to the Articles of Incorporation that allows for slightly more flexibility in who can be appointed to represent the townships on the sewer authority board. The townships, however, all re-appointed their existing board members to the LMSA.
On Tuesday, those board members took their oaths of office and accepted additional changes to their governing documents; this time, the bylaws.
The new bylaws for the LMSA are very similar to the old bylaws. The most significant changes appear to be the sewer authority’s official address (from Cherry Grove Township Hall to the sewer authority’s current offices at 3161 South Lake Mitchell Drive); a slight reduction in public comment, from five to three minutes; and the creation of a nominating committee, which will have the power to recommend new candidates to the LMSA board (though the recommendations will not be binding).
Three minutes for public comment is consistent with many other local governing body policies.
The new rules follow controversy over the board’s make-up. An organization representing some property owners around Lake Mitchell has been advocating for more representation on the sewer authority board.
The outcry is tied closely to a proposal to raise user rates.
LMSA is attempting to get a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Loan to improve the system.
To repay the loan, the LMSA would charge users a $35/month rate increase.
The sewer authority and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) say the sewer system is nearing the end of its functional life.
On Tuesday, Don Brady, environmental engineer for EGLE Water Resources Division addressed a previous violation the sewer authority received.
EGLE cited LMSA in 2017 for two sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) that year and instructed the LMSA to come up with a plan to prevent future spills from sewage pump station 1B, finding that the station “is not sufficient in design, capacity and operation to properly convey wet weather storage volumes and does not have adequate power loss management features and/or operation.‘
EGLE also told the sewer authority in 2017 to order a power reliability study for the entire LMSA system.
Public records show the system has continued to have discharges, some of which are related to power loss.
Last week, Brady spoke at the Selma and Cherry Grove Township meetings, telling community leaders that EGLE was concerned about the status of the system and voiced support for the LMSA’s attempts to get a USDA Rural Development Loan to improve the system.
Brady told the LMSA that EGLE understands the loan application is a big part of the sewer authority’s plans to improve the aging system.
“What we’re looking for is steady, continuous progress, and no further (sanitary sewer overflows),‘ Brady said.
