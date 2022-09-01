CADILLAC — A sanitary sewer overflow occurred Tuesday on West Lake Mitchell Drive.
According to a notice issued by the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority, the overflow occurred when a force main was inadvertently pierced by a contractor attempting to connect a service lead to the sewer system.
The contractor on site was able to make the emergency repair to the force main.
According to the notice, no material was discharged to any surface waters and to the LMSA’s knowledge, there is no health and safety concerns from this event.
