Sexual abuse, trauma recovery center raises funds with community dance

CADILLAC — Local nonprofit organization Healing Private Wounds is raising funds for its sexual abuse and trauma recovery, group therapy and school education programs with a Snow Ball Gala.
The dance will be held at Dockside Inn on Feb. 18 from 8 to 11 p.m. Admittance cost is $25 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres, dessert and DJ entertainment. As far as attire goes, attendees are free to wear what they please, but they’re encouraged to put on their dancing shoes.
Executive Director Shirley Petersen said Healing Private Wounds is one of the Cadillac area’s quieter organizations, but it’s high time that her staff be face-to-face with the public to raise funds and raise awareness for the services offered at their facility.
As a nonprofit organization, Healing Private Wounds is able to provide counseling at zero cost for men, women, children and teens. In addition, they host sexual abuse recovery group sessions throughout the year and travels the public school circuit with a sexual abuse prevention education program.
After a recent expansion of services, Petersen said the center is now able to offer assistance to those suffering from feelings of anxiety, depression and grief. The Healing Private Wounds staff is comprised completely of volunteers, but she said there’s always a need for funding to cover the cost of their facility, printing of literature and supplies for group therapy sessions.
“That costs us, and so we’re really just trying to get a chunk of funding in to help support us through that,” Petersen said. “So really, that’s what our funding is going towards, continuing our services that we do have here.”
Petersen said victims of sexual abuse and trauma often do not receive the care they need because of the financial barrier in place. Therapeutic services of any kind can be expensive, she said, and the opportunity to provide help to community members who are suffering mentally and emotionally at no cost is a benefit that can’t be lost.
Healing Private Wounds currently serves more than 2,000 clients across a nine-county region, but Petersen said numbers have only grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to do so in the new year.
“Kids have been home the whole time,” Petersen said. “School was a safe haven for them, and there is more abuse and trauma going on during pandemic times, and we’ve seen more clients that have anxiety, too.”
Along with funds collected from the community, Petersen said she’s opened up the opportunity for local businesses to sponsor the Snow Ball Gala, the cost of which will also contribute to operation of the center.
Tickets for the ball are available for in-person purchase at Healing Private Wounds, Horizon Books and the UPS Store.
