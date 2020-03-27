CADILLAC — While Pennsylvania has a groundhog, Cadillac has the Shanklands to let the region know spring has finally sprung.
While the groundhog lets people know if there will be six weeks more of winter, when the Shanklands get their boat out on Lake Cadillac, you can be sure that warmer weather is nearing.
For generations, the Shankland family has braved frigid waters to claim to be the first to water ski on Lake Cadillac. On Wednesday, that tradition was achieved when 9-year-old Noah Shankland and then his father Andrew also took to the open waters of the lake. While Noah was on skis, Andrew took to Lake Cadillac for a tributary beach start barefoot run.
Even during times of trouble, a little normalcy can brighten a day.
At 9, Noah is the youngest Shankland to fulfill the family's traditional spring duty, according to his mother Rebecca. Noah’s great grandfather, George Shankland, started the tradition in the 1950s, and it has been carried on by his great uncles, uncles, and father. Noah is the first of the fourth generation.
Rebecca said Noah wanted to be the first water skier this year to honor his late grandfather Bob Shankland who was influential in teaching her son to water ski. Andrew's barefoot run also was in honor of Bob who passed away in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.