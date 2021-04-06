CADILLAC — While many were sitting down for a holiday meal or searching for hidden, but brightly colored eggs Sunday, the Shankland family was carrying on a different type of tradition.
For generations, the Shankland family has braved frigid waters to claim to be the first to water ski on Lake Cadillac. On Sunday, that tradition was achieved once again when Noah Shankland and his father Andrew celebrated Easter with a father-son Slalom run. Andrew followed up with a barefoot run in honor of his late father Bob, who was instrumental in helping to develop both Andrew's and Noah's love of water skiing. Bob passed away in 2017.
This annual Cadillac tradition that shows that spring has truly sprung was rounded out with Benn, 6, attempting his first spring ski. Andrew's brother Pete performed the role of boat driver during the Shankland's annual tradition.
Last year, Noah became the youngest Shankland to fulfill the family's traditional spring duty, according to his mother Rebecca. With Benn looking to get in on the family tradition that may not be a designation, he holds for long.
Noah and Benn’s great grandfather, George Shankland, started the tradition in the 1950s, and it has been carried on by his great uncles, uncles, and father. Noah was the first of the fourth generation to carry on the tradition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.