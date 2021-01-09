CADILLAC — Fishing on area lakes is off to an incredible start this winter thanks to decent ice coverage and heightened interest in the activity from people who are anxious to get out of the house and do something outside.
"It seems like there's more people out," said Jeff Holly, who was fishing with Shane Holly near the Lake Mitchell shoreline Tuesday afternoon.
Shane, who lives in Battle Creek, said he comes up to Cadillac every year to fish with Jeff and other friends and family members in the area. He said lakes freeze over about a month earlier here than they do downstate.
"It's hit or miss," Shane said about the ice coverage in the Battle Creek area.
Jeff and Shane had set up close to several other shanties occupied by fishermen on Lake Mitchell. Jeff said it was a convenient location to fish their first day out this winter, as they bought supplies at nearby Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop earlier in the day. While they hadn't had much luck by Tuesday afternoon, they were still having a good time.
Steve Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village, described how well things have been going since Christmas in one word — "fantastic."
"Half of Indiana, Ohio and everyone below us that doesn't have ice is here," Knaisel said. "It's been an exciting season so far."
A good portion of the visitors he's seen are anglers from the Grand Rapids area who take a day trip to Cadillac, then go home at night.
Knaisel said fishing activity on both lakes benefitted tremendously this year from the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many people to figure out alternative ways of having fun together while also remaining socially distant.
"They're hungry to find something to do," Knaisel said. "I've seen a lot of people this year that don't know how to fish and are trying it out for the first time. It's a healthy activity that can be enjoyed as a family. The whole industry of fishing took off because of the virus."
Sales of fishing gear, bait and other provisions are up significantly right now. Knaisel said so many people have been ice fishing lately that finding parking around the lakes is becoming a challenge, although he added there's always space at the Kenwood Beach parking lot.
Lake Mitchell's ice thickness is six inches or more and Lake Cadillac's ice isn't far behind that mark.
"People are already riding snowmobiles and ATVs on it," Knaisel said. "Whether they should be or not."
Anglers report pulling in large numbers of bluegill, pike and especially walleye in several areas of both lakes, including near the mouth of the causeway, off Kenwood Park, in the big and small coves of Lake Mitchell, and near the old Naval Reserve building where wood pilings provide good cover for a number of species.
Knaisel said one fishing method that has become pretty popular around here is to set up a fishing hole with a tip-up and live bait, and another nearby with an artificial jerk lure. The jerk lure being worked by the angler attracts the fish, and even if they end up deciding they're not interested in taking a bite, they may instead go for the live bait.
